Jan 26 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp reported a quarterly profit that was slightly lower than market estimates.

For fiscal 2012, the company reaffirmed its earnings outlook of $2.74 to $2.84 per share, and said it expects flat to modest revenue growth.

First-quarter net income rose to $162.1 million, or 62 cents a share, from $160.5 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $20.36 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 63 cents a share, on revenue of $19.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.