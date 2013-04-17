April 17 South America-focused oil and gas
producer Amerisur Resources Plc reported a nearly 500
percent rise in full-year profit helped by a steep increase in
production.
Operating profit rose to 19.6 million pounds ($29.97
million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 3.3 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue grew almost 200 percent to 42.2 million pounds.
The company also said it expected a significant increase in
production in 2013 as it planned to drill 10 new wells at its
key Platanillo field and an exploratory well at the Fenix block
in Colombia.
Amerisur, which had initially targeted a production of 5000
bopd by the end of 2012, said last month that production was
constrained at 4700 bopd due to the lack of certain pipeline and
export facilities, and that it was developing further routes by
which oil may be brought to market.
It said on Wednesday that current production was 4000 bopd
with total field production capacity of 7000 bopd.
Production in 2011 was 407 bopd.
The company had said last month that proven and probable
reserves at Platanillo rose to 29.9 million barrels of oil
(mmbo) from 7.7 mmbo.
Amerisur's shares, which have more than doubled over the
past year, were up about 3 percent at 54.1 pence at 0718 GMT on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.