Sept 28 In the fast-changing world of science
and technology, if you're not innovating, you're falling behind.
That's one of the key findings of The Reuters 100: The
World's Most Innovative Universities. Now in its second year,
the list ranks the educational institutions doing the most to
advance science, invent new technologies and help drive the
global economy. Unlike other rankings that often rely entirely
or in part on subjective surveys, Reuters relies exclusively on
empirical data such as patent filings and research paper
citations. Our 2016 results show that big breakthroughs - even
just one highly influential paper or patent - can drive a
university way up the list, but when that discovery fades into
the past, so does its ranking. According to our findings,
consistency is key, with truly innovative institutions putting
out groundbreaking work year after year.
No university does that better than Stanford University,
which once again tops the Reuters 100. Decade after decade,
Stanford's students and faculty consistently innovate. Companies
founded by Stanford alumni - including Hewlett Packard and
Google - have not only become household names, but have upended
existing industries and been the cornerstone of entirely new
economies. A 2012 study by the university estimated that all the
companies formed by Stanford entrepreneurs generate $2.7
trillion in annual revenue, which would be equivalent to the
10th largest economy in the world.
Stanford held fast to its first place ranking by
consistently producing new patents and papers that influence
researchers elsewhere in academia and in private industry. Those
are key criteria in the ranking of the world's most innovative
universities, which was compiled with data from the Intellectual
Property & Science division of Thomson Reuters. It's based on a
methodology that focuses on academic papers (which indicate
basic research performed at a university) and patent filings
(which point to an institution's interest in commercializing its
discoveries).
The three highest-ranked universities on our list share
Stanford's record of consistent innovation. Researchers at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (ranked #2) were behind
some of the most important innovations of the past century,
including the development of digital computers and the
completion of the Human Genome Project. Harvard University
(ranked #3), is the oldest institution of higher education in
the United States, and has produced 47 Nobel laureates over the
course of its 380-year history.
But look further down the list and it's clear that
innovation is a fickle thing. Take the case of Carnegie Mellon
University, a private research university in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania. When Reuters published its inaugural ranking of
the world's most innovative universities in September 2015, CMU
ranked #56. But in 2016 the university fell out of the top 100.
How did such a big change occur? The high quality of a
Carnegie Mellon education hasn't changed: It's still regarded as
one of the top universities in the United States, and its
computer science program is often considered the best in the
world. But in 2015 CMU's ranking got a big boost from a few
blockbuster patents that are now more than a decade old.
One such patent, which described new biocompatible polymers
that can be used in human patients for applications such as
wound repair, was frequently cited by outside researchers as
"prior art" in their own patent applications. It received 27
citations in 2008, more than any other CMU patent that year. But
in subsequent years its influence dropped. Since Reuters'
methodology only considers citations within a recent window of
time, the 2016 ranking no longer includes this patent from 2008
and citations to it - and as a result CMU's big discovery
doesn't have the same effect on its score. The university didn't
do anything wrong to cause it to drop off the list, that's just
the nature of innovation. One discovery can cause a sudden leap
forward, and have an outsized impact on the world.
Meanwhile, some universities saw significant movement in the
other direction, including, most notably, the University of
Chicago, which jumped from #71 last year to #47 in 2016. Other
list-climbers include the Netherlands' Delft University of
Technology (#73 to #44) and South Korea's Sungkyunkwan
University (#66 to #46).
While individual universities move up and down the ranking,
the regional breakdown remains largely the same year over year.
The United States continues to dominate the list, with 46
universities in the top 100; Japan is once again the second best
performing country, with nine universities. France and South
Korea are tied in third, each with eight. Germany has seven
ranked universities; the United Kingdom has five; Switzerland,
Belgium and Israel have three; Denmark, China and Canada have
two; and the Netherlands and Singapore each have one.
The highest ranked university outside the U.S. is the Korea
Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, or KAIST, ranked #6.
(KAIST placed first on Reuters' recently published list of
Asia's Most Innovative Universities. Click here for details: (reut.rs/2doAoNP)).
Established in 1971 by the Korean government, KAIST was modeled
after engineering schools in the United States, and initially
funded with a multimillion-dollar loan from the United States
Agency for International Development. Most major courses are
taught in English, and the university maintains strong links to
the U.S. academic community. The most innovative university in
Europe is KU Leuven, ranked #9, a Dutch-speaking school based in
Belgium's Flanders region. Founded in 1425 by Pope Martin V, it
is the world's oldest Catholic university, but its modern
mission is comprehensive and advanced scientific research, and
it operates autonomously from the church.
To compile its ranking of the world's most innovative
universities, the IP & Science division of Thomson Reuters
began by identifying more than 600 global organizations -
including educational institutions, nonprofit charities and
government-funded labs - that publish the most academic
research. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different
metrics and ranked them based on their performance. (Click
here(reut.rs/2dphIc7) for the full methodology.)
Careful observers might note a few differences between how
non-U.S. schools ranked on Reuters' regional innovation lists,
Asia's Most Innovative Universities and Europe's Most Innovative
Universities (reut.rs/2d6nMc1), and how they rank on the
global innovators list. An institution's relative ranking may
change from list to list, since each ranking is dependent on
summarizing 10 indicators and comparing that with others in a
specific population; when that population changes, individual
rankings might change as well. Furthermore, the global list is
restricted to institutions that filed 70 or more patents with
the World Intellectual Property Organization during the
five-year period examined by Thomson Reuters. The cutoff for
regional lists is just 50 patents, allowing a more in-depth view
of the most active institutions within a limited geographic
area.
Of course, the relative ranking of any university - or
whether it appears on the list at all - does not provide a
complete picture of whether its researchers are doing important,
innovative work. Since the ranking measures innovation on an
institutional level, it may overlook particularly innovative
departments or programs: a university might rank low for overall
innovation but still operate one of the world's best medical
schools, for instance. And it's important to remember that
whether a university ranks at the top or the bottom of the list,
it's still within the top 100 on the planet. All of these
universities produce original research, create useful technology
and stimulate the global economy.
(Editing by Arlyn Tobias Gajilan and Alessandra Rafferty)