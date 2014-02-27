Revision to fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data will likely confirm the economy was losing momentum towards the end of 2013. A fresh estimate from the government is expected to show the economy expanded at a 2.6 percent annual rate, and not the 3.2 percent rate estimated a month ago, as trade and consumer spending data has come in on the weak side. (0830/1330) National Association of Relators issues Pending Home Sales for January. (1000/1500)

Canadian data is expected to show the economy shrank by 0.3 percent in December from a month earlier, hurt by winter storms and cold temperatures. As a result, the economy is expected to have growth at an annualized rate of 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter, down from a 2.7 percent pace in the third.

Liberty Media, which backed Charter's failed bid for Time Warner Cable, may reveal its strategy for cable consolidation when it reports its fourth-quarter results.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks on "Latest Thoughts on U.S. Monetary Policy" before a Swiss National Bank luncheon. (0500/1000) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles Plosser participate in panel, "Communications Strategies in a World of Unconventional Monetary Policy" before the University of Chicago Booth School of Business 2014 Monetary Policy Forum. (1330/1830) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota and Federal Reserve Board Governor Jeremy Stein participate in panel to discuss report on interactions between monetary policy and financial stability before the University of Chicago Booth School of Business 2014 Monetary Policy Forum. (1015/1515)

Data security firm Varonis Systems is expected to raise up to $91.2 million in an initial public offering. Varonis helps organizations manage and analyze unstructured data, such as documents, spreadsheets and media files. It has about 2,000 customers, including financial institutions, technology companies and accounting firms. The company has raised funding from investors such as Accel Partners, Evergreen Venture Partners, Pitango Venture Capital and EMC Corp.

Mexican fiscal balance data will gauge government spending, while a Central bank survey of economists will reveal whether inflation expectations remain anchored despite a recent uptick in price rises.

Colombia's central bank will meet to decide monetary policy and vote on whether to begin raising the benchmark interest rate. The seven-member policy board is widely expected to hold the rate steady for an eleventh straight month as the economy continues to improve and inflation remains benign. Some analysts reckon the board could decide to get ahead of the curve and raise the rate before the inflation rate starts to accelerate at a faster clip.

Chile is set to publish its jobless rate for the November to January period. Unemployment has fallen to multi-year record lows in recent months, boosted by agriculture and retail jobs, despite other signs of a slowing economy. The data will be scoured to see if that trend holds during the Southern Hemisphere summer or if easing growth starts to hit job creation.