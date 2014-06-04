(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes
With the Ukraine conflict reviving a Cold War-like standoff
between Moscow and Washington, U.S. President Barack Obama and
Russian President Vladimir Putin each hold bilateral meetings
with French President Francois Hollande on the eve of World War
Two D-Day landings commemoration on Friday in northern France.
Besides Ukraine, Hollande's meeting with Obama also comes at a
time of mounting tension between Paris and Washington over
reports that U.S. bank regulators could fine French bank BNP
Paribas $10 billion or more in relation to a sanctions-busting
probe, a prospect that the French side will broach with Obama
after several top ministers decried what they reckon would be an
excessive fine that presents a potential threat to banking
stability at a delicate moment for economic recovery in Europe.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to trim what little
it has left of its refinancing rate, send its deposit rate into
negative territory and launch a long-term refinancing operation
targeted at businesses at its policy meeting. Even if the
central bank lives up to expectations - cut its deposit rate to
-0.10 percent from the current zero percent and trim its
refinancing rate to 0.10 percent - such moves would only lower
near-term money market rates slightly, a Reuters poll found.
(0745/1145)
The U.S. Labor Department is expected to release weekly data on
jobless claims for state unemployment benefits. The number of
Americans filing new claims is likely to increase to 310,000
from a seasonally adjusted 300,000 for previous week. The number
of people still receiving benefits is expected to show a rise to
2.63 million. (0830/1230)
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota discusses the
impact of low real interest rates at a Boston College finance
conference. (1330/1730)
General Motors will hold a news conference at which it is
expected to release the findings of the company's internal probe
into why it took so long to discover a defective ignition switch
linked to at least 13 deaths. GM has scheduled a company town
hall for CEO Mary Barra, followed by a news conference and a
call with analysts to provide an update on the faulty switch.
VeriFone Systems is expected to report second-quarter profit
above analysts' estimates, according to StarMine data, helped by
its restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. The company, which
makes credit card swipe machines, is also likely to benefit from
the ongoing EMV chip upgradation of payment cards in the United
States in the wake of several data breaches at U.S. retailers,
including one at Target Corp.
Truck and engine maker Navistar is likely to be hit by lower
truck sales in its core North American market. The company,
scheduled to report second-quarter results before the bell, is
still trying to recover from a disastrous engine redesign in
2012 that failed to meet regulatory standards and forced the
company to source engines from rival Cummins. Investors will be
looking for an update on when the company is likely to stop
sourcing engines from Cummins altogether.
Logistic company UTi Worldwide, expected to report its
first-quarter results, is likely to take a hit from costs
associated with the implementation of its new freight forwarding
operating system. But a modest increase in air freight volume,
particularly in North America, is expected to offset some of the
costs. Investors will be interested in knowing about the
company's plan for 2014 and details on the pricing environment.
Brazil's central bank is scheduled to release minutes from its
last policy meeting. The minutes will likely shed some light on
whether authorities will keep interest rates on hold for more
time or raise them as soon as inflationary pressures rise again.
The bank paused its rate-hiking cycle on May 28, but warned that
it is ready to raise rates again if inflation fails to
subside. Separately, Mexico's consumer confidence data for May
will help gauge if domestic demand is building up after
sentiment rose to a four-month high in April. (0900/1300)
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release building permits data
for April. The value of building permits is expected to increase
4.0 percent, following a 3.0 percent drop in previous month.
(0830/1230) Separately, the seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing
Managers Index is likely to show that pace of purchasing
activity increased to 56.0 in May from 54.1 in April.
(1000/1400)
(Compiled By Sourav Bose in Bangalore)