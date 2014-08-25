(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Standard & Poor's releases the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for June (0900/1300). The Bureau of the Census releases durable goods data for July (0830/1230). The Conference Board will publish its consumer confidence index for August (1000/1400). The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is due to issue its Service Sector Outlook Survey (1030/1430), while the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is due to issue its manufacturing and services indexes (1000/1400), both for August. Electronics retailer Best Buy is likely to report second-quarter profit and sales above the average analysts' estimate, according to StarMine. Analysts expect the company to be helped by an improvement in consumer demand, stabilizing TV sales, and product launches. The company has cut prices to compete with Amazon.com as it tries to maintain margins by removing layers of management, eliminating hundreds of jobs and shutting down unprofitable stores. Digital video recorder maker Tivo is likely to report second-quarter profit and revenue above the average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, helped by strong subscriber growth. In the first quarter, TiVo posted its strongest quarter of cable subscriber additions to date, and the highest overall net additions in eight years. Investors will want to know more about the company's plans to grow its business by expanding partnerships with cable service providers and developing cloud-based services. Chinese solar company Trina Solar is expected to report its fourth straight quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from China and Japan and higher panel prices. The company is likely to be less affected by U.S. tariffs on Chinese and Taiwanese exports than its rivals as it will have to pay combined tariffs of 23 percent on products made in China, versus an average of about 31 percent for the industry. Rival JA Solar said earlier this month that it plans to set up manufacturing plants in North America next year to counter the duties. Investors will be looking to see if the lower tariff will help Trina raise its market share in the United States. The three-day Alpbach economic conference in Vienna is scheduled to commence. Speakers include ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny. (Compiled By Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Editing By Ted Kerr)