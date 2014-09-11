(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Commerce Department is expected to report August retail sales increased 0.6 percent, driven by robust automobile sales, after being flat in July. Core retail sales, a gauge of consumer spending, is expected to have risen 0.3 percent after July's 0.1 percent gain (0830/1230). The department also releases business inventories data for July (1000/1400). Full service restaurant company Darden Restaurants is scheduled to report earnings for the first quarter before markets open. Analysts expect earnings per share of 31 cents. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index for August will be released. The index measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes. In July, national home prices rose 1.1 percent from June, exceeding the historical average for the month. Peru's central bank will decide whether to hold the benchmark interest rate at 3.75 percent for the second month in a row. The monetary authority left the key rate unchanged in August despite expectations of a cut, opting instead to lower reserve requirements to stimulate lending in the local sol currency. Separately, Argentina is due to release August consumer inflation data (1500/1900). (All analysts' estimates are according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/) (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)