(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Largest U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc has been hit this year as rising mortgage rates and increasing home prices deterred demand. The company had to resort to discounting in the previous quarter to boost sales, halting a rate of price increase that lasted almost two years. Although other homebuilders have hinted that more discounts could be in order in the final months of the year, Toll Brothers said on Monday its average sales price rose in the past three months as demand strengthened. When D.R. Horton reports fourth-quarter results, investors will be looking for similar comments to assess if the uptick is only in the luxury market, which Toll caters to, or if it is also permeating into the lower-income classes that D.R. Horton serves. Ford Motor Co is scheduled to make an announcement at its Dearborn, Michigan truck plant. The event will be attended by CEO Mark Fields and the Ford chief from UAW labor union. Any news on launch of Ford's redesigned full-size pickup truck, the F-150, is always important given that the vehicle drives most of Ford's global profits. Amazon.com Inc will host its third annual cloud computing conference, providing a key snapshot of the fastest growing part of the U.S. online retailer's business. The conference comes as Amazon Web Services, which pioneered cloud computing in 2006, faces mounting competition from Google, Microsoft and other tech giants eager to challenge Amazon's dominance in the $45 billion global industry. The AWS division has typically been used by start-up companies, but AWS has also redoubled its efforts to win over big companies and government contracts in recent years. Last year, it won the business of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The national statistics agency releases Mexican industrial production data for September which is expected to show industrial production rose 0.30 percent in September compared with August. A Reuters poll projected that output would be up 3.2 percent compared with September last year (0900/1300). (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Edited by Don Sebastian)