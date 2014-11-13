(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)
Retail sales data will likely show a rebound in October after the previous month's report showed
consumers had pulled back on spending. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to report that
retail sales were up 0.2 percent in October, up from September's 0.02 percent decline
(0830/1330). The Labor Department releases data on export and import prices, both seen falling
last month (0830/1330). Also releasing in the day is the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
preliminary gauge of consumer sentiment (0955/1455), and the Commerce Department's data on
business inventories (1000/1500).
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard gives a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary
policy before a financial forum hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Separately, Federal
Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer moderates and Federal Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell
participates in the "Monetary Policy Spillovers and Cooperation in a Global Economy" panel
before the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve Board, and Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Conference: Global Research Forum on International Macroeconomics and Finance, in Washington.
Shares of Virgin America Inc, a low-cost airline partly owned by Richard Branson, are expected
to start trading on the Nasdaq. The company's initial public offering is expected to be priced
at $21-$24 per share, valuing the airline at about $1.04 billion at the top end of the range.
The company is selling 13.1 million of the 13.3 million shares in the offering, which is
expected to raise up to $320 million.
Large U.S. investment managers ranging from hedge fund titan William Ackman to mutual fund
powerhouse Fidelity Investments report to U.S. regulators what U.S. stocks they held at the end
of the third quarter, releasing quarterly 13-F data. The filings shed light on what the smart
money liked and disliked as plans for corporate takeovers at companies including Valeant,
Allergan, Actavis and others switched into high gear; regulatory probes at Herbalife lingered as
the company missed earnings and the stock market briefly hit another high before quickly selling
off just before the end of the quarter.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release manufacturing sales data which is expected to show
that sales increased 1.1 percent in September after showing a sharp decline of 3.3 percent in
August (0830/1330).
Brazil's statistics agency IBGE releases its report on September retail sales. Retail sales have
disappointed as the economy slipped into recession in the first half of the year. Economists
said political uncertainty ahead of the October presidential election might have weighed on
consumer sentiment, which has weakened to the lowest in more than five years (0600/1100).
Separately, Mexico issues central banks minutes which will provide further detail on how much
policymakers are worried that recent social unrest could crimp the modest economic recovery. The
Banco de Mexico left its main interest rate steady at a record low of 3 percent on Oct. 31 and
argued that a recent spike in prices will fade next year.
(Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Edited by Don Sebastian)