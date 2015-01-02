(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
WEEK AHEAD
The data calendar pickups with auto sales, trade and employment data expected to confirm the
economy ended 2014 on solid footing. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management is likely
to report that its nonmanufacturing index dipped to 58.5 in December from a reading of 59.3 in
November (1000/1500). Data on Wednesday from payrolls processor ADP is expected to show private
payrolls increased 226,000 in December after rising 208,000 in November (0815/1315). The
Commerce Department is likely to report the trade deficit narrowed to $42.0 billion in November
from $43.4 billion in October(0830/1330). On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to report
that nonfarm payrolls increased 245,000 in December after surging 321,000 in
November(0830/1330). The unemployment rate is forecast slipping to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent
in November (0830/1330).
Canadian House Starts data is expected on Thursday. Canada's housing market has seen robust
growth in the years since the global financial crisis but policymakers still foresee a soft
landing for the sector (0815/1315). Canada's unemployment report for December, expected on
Friday, will be the most closely watched indicator of the week after the country's economy shed
10,700 jobs in November (0830/1330).
The OECD's Angel Gurria is on a two-day visit to Mexico from Wednesday to meet with energy and
finance ministers. On Thursday, December inflation figures will be released, after annual
consumer prices cooled in November to 4.17 percent but remained above the central bank's 4
percent tolerance ceiling (0900/1400). On Friday, consumer confidence data for December will be
released after the indicator jumped to a more than 1 year high in November(0900/1400).
Meanwhile, industrial production data will show how the sector fared in November, after rising
in October at its fastest pace in six months(0900/1400).
Brazil's statistics agency releases data on industrial output growth during November 2013 on
Friday (0600/1100). Manufacturers have consistently been the weakest link in Brazil's economy as
they struggle with competition from abroad, high tax and labor costs, and poor infrastructure.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in
conversation, "Role and Impact of Monetary Policy in an Uncertain Economy" with Lars Peter
Hansen of the University of Chicago (1730/2330). Federal Open Market Committee will release the
minutes from its December policy meeting (1300/1800). On Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of
Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker discusses the economic outlook at the joint Virginia Bankers
Association and Virginia Chamber of Commerce (1320/1820).
Bank of England holds two-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday and is expected to
announce interest rate decision on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Eli Lilly plans to present its 2015 earnings guidance, weeks before the U.S.
drugmaker announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2014 results. The company's earnings have been
battered in the past three years by competition from generic medicines, Wall Street expects
Lilly's earnings to grow by more than 15 percent next year, when no new major generic threats
loom, and new medicines for cancer, diabetes and other conditions are expected to bolster
results.
A status conference in the consolidated litigation against General Motors over its ignition
switch defect that forced millions of recalls and was linked to several deaths is scheduled on
Friday. The plaintiffs include consumers who claim the value of their vehicle declined as a
result, as well as families of drivers injured or killed in accidents they say were caused by
the defect.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals offers 2015 guidance on Thursday following its failed hostile
attempt in late 2014 to buy Botox maker Allergan. Of particular interest will be whether Valeant
backs off its bold goal of becoming a top five pharma company by the end of 2016, a target that
would require it to roughly triple its $46 billion market cap. Some observers expect Valeant to
back off its dealmaking for the near term and focus on improving operations and slashing debt.
Monday, Jan. 5
Reports from automobile manufacturers are expected to show auto sales slowed a bit to an
annualized 16.90 million unit pace in December after surging to a 17.20 million rate in
November.
Staff at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are expected to review Novartis' application to
market a copycat version of Amgen's biotech medicine Neupogen in patients with low white blood
cell counts. The Swiss drugmaker's generics arm, Sandoz, already sells a so-called biosimilar
version of the drug in over 40 other countries, but the United States has been slower than other
markets to establish a regulatory framework for biosimilars. The review should provide insight
into this framework as the agency breaks new ground, affecting not just Novartis but the scores
of drugmakers vying for a piece of the emerging, lucrative market.
