U.S. Treasury Department issues monthly budget report for December. The federal budget deficit had narrowed to $56.8 billion in November helped by a strengthening economy that boosted tax receipts during the month. Separately, National Federation of Independent Business issues Small Business Optimism Index for December (0900/1400). Meanwhile, Labor Department issues Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for November. The number of job openings rose to a near 13-year high in October at 4.834 million and analysts expect that momentum to continue at 4.863 million in November (1000/1500). CSX Corp reports fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts will be watching for improvements in operations at the No. 3 U.S. railroad after all the major rails were caught unprepared by a spike in demand in 2014. The recent drop in oil prices may be expected to give the company's bottom line a small boost, but Wall Street will be watching for further improvement in operating margins after several years of improved performance at the railroad. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks on "Goal-Based Monetary Policy Report" before the MNI Near Year New Challenges event in New York (1700/2200). IHS Inc, the business research firm, is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue above estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, fueled by growth in its subscription business. The company, which raised its full-year revenue forecast last quarter, said that it has been looking to snap up information and analytics companies in 2015. The publisher of Jane's Defence Weekly has seen revenue from its Americas and EMEA division rise steadily, boosted by strong growth in the energy, chemicals and automotive market. The World Bank publishes its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects that looks at key economic trends and how they affect developing countries. The bank is likely to find that the recovery from the global financial crisis remains sluggish, and urge emerging markets to use low oil prices as a chance to build up fiscal buffers. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane addresses the Madison International Trade Association on "oil prices and their impact on the economy" in Wisconsin. Valeant Pharmaceuticals presents at JP Morgan annual healthcare conference. The acquisitive company earlier this month released its outlook for 2015. Investors will be looking forward to Valeant's plans for new acquisitions, or whether it will take a breather after its hostile approach for Allergan failed last year.