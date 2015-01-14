(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Citigroup reports fourth-quarter results. In what some analysts have called a "kitchen sink
quarter," the bank is expected to report a tiny profit as it loads up on expenses to throw out
costly business processes and settle legal claims. CEO Mike Corbat warned in December that Citi
would take $3.5 billion in charges in the quarter and barely break even. Analysts are expected
to press him on whether he will win approval in March from the Federal Reserve to spend more on
dividends and stock buybacks and then meet 2015 targets for profits and efficiency.
Bank of America Corp also reports. After reaching a nearly $17 billion settlement with
regulators in the third quarter, the second largest U.S. bank is set to report earnings without
the overhang of big legal costs for the first time since the financial crisis. But management
has already told investors to temper their expectations because of lower bond trading revenue.
As part of parent Bank of America's earnings report, Merrill Lynch, the No. 2 U.S. retail
brokerage as measured by its almost 14,000 advisers, releases data on its slowly growing sales
force, asset-gathering campaign and profitability. The figures should cast some light on whether
critics who say Merrill is losing confidence of its sales force stand any ground.
Intel Corp is expected to report fourth-quarter results largely in line with analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Investors will look for new signs of
personal computer demand to justify the chipmaker's strong stock gains over the past year. Under
CEO Brian Krzanich, Intel made meaningful inroads with its tablet chips in 2014 but at a heavy
cost to profitability that many on Wall Street are not keen to see continue. The company is also
extending its push into smart wearable gadgets - nascent markets that the chipmaker and other
technology companies hope will fuel growth as demand for smartphones and tablets loses steam.
Schlumberger, world's No.1 oilfield services provider, is expected to report a higher quarterly
profit, helped by growth in its Middle East and Asia Pacific operations. A majority of analysts
covering the stock have cut their earnings estimate by an average of 6 percent over the past
month. Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment, said in early December
that it would take a $1 billion charge in the quarter related to job cuts and the write-down of
some seismic vessels as it responds to a slump in oil prices since June.
Asset manager BlackRock Inc, which historically has focued on instititions, is likely to show it
has made big inroads with retail investors despite struggles with its active equity funds.
Lennar Corp is expected to report higher quarterly profit and revenue for the fourth quarter, as
it sold more homes at higher prices. Faster economic growth and an improving job market are
likely to have benefited the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, which mainly caters to move-up
buyers. Investors will be looking for comments on the impact of the Federal Housing
Administration's recent reduction in annual mortgage insurance premiums and lower gasoline
prices, which will reduce commuting costs to new home communities.
A Labor Department report is expected to show that lower gasoline prices helped to push the
producer price index down 0.4 percent in December after it fell 0.2 percent in November
(0830/1330). The Labor Department releases weekly data for initial jobless claims and continued
jobless claims. (0830/1330)
Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Atlanta, Cleveland and Philadelphia release findings from a
joint regional survey on small business credit conditions. Separately, the New York Fed releases
its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January. The index fell to 3.58 in December, turning
negative for the first time in two years (0830/1330). Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will
issue its Business Outlook Survey for January assessing factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region. (1000/1500)
Brazil's central bank releases its IBC-Br index of economic activity, a monthly proxy for gross
domestic product data, for November. (0530/1030)
Peru releases data on economic activity for November. The country's finance minister has said
November's growth rate could be slower than the 2.37 percent year-on-year expansion posted in
October (1100/1600).
Central Bank of Chile meets to decide the benchmark interest rate. Analysts expect the bank to
hold the rate unchanged at 3 percent. (1600/2100)
(Compiled By Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Maju Samuel)