(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is scheduled to issue Consumer Price Index for February. The report is expected to show the 12-month gain in the core CPI holding at 1.6 percent. The index likely rose 0.2 percent in February, after falling 0.7 percent in the prior month. (0830/1230) Later, the Federal Housing Finance Agency is expected to issue monthly House Price Index for January. (0900/1300) Separately, Commerce Department data on new home sales is seen slipping to 465 million units in February from 481 million in January, according to economists polled by Reuters. (1000/1400) Business research provider IHS Inc, which gets nearly 40 percent of its revenue from information it supplies to energy companies, has been trying to adjust to the recent slump in oil prices. Industrials, which has offset weakness in the energy business, is a likely focus for investors, along with subscription revenue. Investors will be looking for any revisions to the 2015 forecast. Profit and revenue for the first quarter are expected to come in slightly below estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in "The Future of International Monetary Policy and its Impact on Global Economic Recovery" panel before the International Financial Services Forum hosted by City Week in London. (0605/1005). Separately, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues Manufacturing and Services indices for March. (1000/1400) while the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues median CPI for February. (1130/1530) Brazil's central bank president Alexandre Tombini speaks at the Senate's economic affairs committee. He will speak about quickening inflation and a slowing economy that faces a likely recession this year. Tombini could signal whether the bank plans to maintain the aggressive pace of interest rate increases or opt for a smaller hike to prevent more harm to the economy. He could also hint at whether the bank will continue with its currency swaps program or ease foreign-exchange intervention despite a weakening Real. Separately, the central bank is scheduled to show external accounts data for February, which will include possible changes in annual estimates for current account deficit and foreign direct investment. (0930/1430) Mexico government agency's data is scheduled to reveal if inflation in early March remained at the central bank's 3 percent target, a nearly nine-month low reached in February. (1100/1500) (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)