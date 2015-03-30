(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)
Fertilizer company Mosaic Co holds its annual analyst day in Florida. The company is expected to
boost dividend or announce a share buyback. Of interest are the company's comments on recent tax
changes in Saskatchewan, the Canadian province where Mosaic mines potash. Investors also look
for an update on talks with Chinese buyers about an overdue potash supply contract and
acquisition plans.
Warren Buffett is scheduled to address a ballroom full of car dealers at a conference in New
York City, sponsored by the National Auto Dealers Association. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
recently acquired a big auto dealership chain, and Buffett has said he wants to buy more.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite house price index of 20 metropolitan areas is expected to have
gained 4.5 percent in January from the prior year, according to economists polled by Reuters.
(0900/1300) The U.S. Conference Board is scheduled to release its latest reading on consumer
confidence, which is likely to register a marginal drop in March. It is expected to come in at
96, compared to 96.4 in the prior month. (1000/1400)
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on "Economic Outlook, March
2015" before the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce Spring Regional Forum. (0800/1200) Federal
Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester moderates "Policy Session 1: Future of Banks:
Will Commercial Banks Remain Central to the Financial System?" panel before the 2015 Financial
Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. (1015/1415) Federal Reserve
Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the U.S. economy before the Council for
Economic Education. (1500/1900)
Economic growth in Canada is expected to have declined by 0.2 percent in January as the impact
from cheap oil prices starts to bite, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (0830/1230) The
Bank of Canada has said the impact from lower oil could be more front-loaded to the beginning of
the year, leaving many thinking the central bank will stay on the sidelines for now, but a
worse-than-expected reading on January gross domestic product could have markets reassessing the
likelihood of another interest rate cut.
Brazil's central bank releases its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary balance is
a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. (0930/1430)
March flash inflation will be the main data point for the euro zone. The year-on-year inflation
rate is seen pulling back to minus 0.1 percent in March, according to analysts. Unemployment
data for the euro zone for February is also on the economic radar. (0100/0500)
(Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)