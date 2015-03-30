(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Fertilizer company Mosaic Co holds its annual analyst day in Florida. The company is expected to boost dividend or announce a share buyback. Of interest are the company's comments on recent tax changes in Saskatchewan, the Canadian province where Mosaic mines potash. Investors also look for an update on talks with Chinese buyers about an overdue potash supply contract and acquisition plans. Warren Buffett is scheduled to address a ballroom full of car dealers at a conference in New York City, sponsored by the National Auto Dealers Association. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently acquired a big auto dealership chain, and Buffett has said he wants to buy more. The S&P/Case Shiller composite house price index of 20 metropolitan areas is expected to have gained 4.5 percent in January from the prior year, according to economists polled by Reuters. (0900/1300) The U.S. Conference Board is scheduled to release its latest reading on consumer confidence, which is likely to register a marginal drop in March. It is expected to come in at 96, compared to 96.4 in the prior month. (1000/1400) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on "Economic Outlook, March 2015" before the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce Spring Regional Forum. (0800/1200) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester moderates "Policy Session 1: Future of Banks: Will Commercial Banks Remain Central to the Financial System?" panel before the 2015 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. (1015/1415) Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the U.S. economy before the Council for Economic Education. (1500/1900) Economic growth in Canada is expected to have declined by 0.2 percent in January as the impact from cheap oil prices starts to bite, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (0830/1230) The Bank of Canada has said the impact from lower oil could be more front-loaded to the beginning of the year, leaving many thinking the central bank will stay on the sidelines for now, but a worse-than-expected reading on January gross domestic product could have markets reassessing the likelihood of another interest rate cut. Brazil's central bank releases its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. (0930/1430) March flash inflation will be the main data point for the euro zone. The year-on-year inflation rate is seen pulling back to minus 0.1 percent in March, according to analysts. Unemployment data for the euro zone for February is also on the economic radar. (0100/0500) (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)