The U.S. Labor Department issues its weekly update on new applications for unemployment insurance claims, which likely climbed slightly last week. Continued claims are seen falling as the overall labor market improves. Current claims figures suggest a firming labor market. (0830/1230) Separately, the U.S. Commerce Department issues February data for International Trade and Factory Orders. CarMax Inc, the largest U.S. used-car seller, is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter revenue and profit as low gas prices and easier availability of credit helped it sell more pre-owned vehicles. Investors will be looking for comments on the company's 2015 financial forecast and an update on the subprime lending program the company launched in 2014. Federal Reserve holds a two-day conference on "Economic Mobility: Research & Ideas on Strengthening Families, Communities & the Economy". Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives welcome remarks before the conference. (0840/1240) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Coming of Age in the Great Recession" in the event. (1545/1945) Participants include Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard. Statistics Canada releases data for trade deficit, which is expected to have narrowed to C$2 billion in February after having more than doubled the month before amid a slump in oil prices. (0830/1230) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)