UPDATE 1-Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.
The U.S. Labor Department issues Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for February. Analysts expect job openings to have increased to 5.01 million in February from 4.998 million in January. (1000/1400) The U.S. Federal Reserve reports outstanding credit extended to American consumers for February. (1500/1900) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks before a breakfast meeting of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce. (0850/1250) Brazil's automakers' association, Anfavea, releases auto production data for March. Auto production in Brazil stagnated in February and sales continued to tumble as carmakers got off to their weakest start in at least five years. Automobile production fell 2.3 percent and sales tumbled 26.7 percent in February from January. (0930/1330) Chile's central bank will release data for March trade balance. Chile is expected to post a trade surplus of $704 million in March. (0830/1230) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
JOHANNESBURG, May 11 South African-based precious metals producer Sibanye Gold plans to raise $1 billion through a rights issue to repay a portion of a $2.65 billion loan facility it used to acquire U.S. platinum producer Stillwater.