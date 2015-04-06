(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department issues Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for February. Analysts expect job openings to have increased to 5.01 million in February from 4.998 million in January. (1000/1400) The U.S. Federal Reserve reports outstanding credit extended to American consumers for February. (1500/1900) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks before a breakfast meeting of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce. (0850/1250) Brazil's automakers' association, Anfavea, releases auto production data for March. Auto production in Brazil stagnated in February and sales continued to tumble as carmakers got off to their weakest start in at least five years. Automobile production fell 2.3 percent and sales tumbled 26.7 percent in February from January. (0930/1330) Chile's central bank will release data for March trade balance. Chile is expected to post a trade surplus of $704 million in March. (0830/1230) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)