(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department releases data on wholesale inventories for April, which is expected to have increased 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent in March. Separately, the Labor Department releases April data for job openings and labor turnover. Job openings are expected to have increased to 5.030 million from 4.994 million in March. In another report, the National Federation of Small Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for May.

Automotive companies General Motors Co and Tesla Motors Inc will hold their Annual General Meetings.

Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to earn 33 cents a share for the first quarter, according to analysts, in line with the top end of its forecast. The company had warned of a weaker near-term outlook in March, citing issues related to West Coast port delays, the weather and foreign exchange. Investors will look for signs that same-store sales growth is on the rise again. The company has struggled to regain its footing following a major recall more than two years ago. Separately, off-price retailer Burlington Stores Inc also reports first-quarter results.

Alibaba Group founder and chairman Jack Ma speaks at a luncheon meeting of the Economic Club of New York. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley presides over the meeting.

The IGP-DI price index for May, which measures inflation in Brazil, will be released by private think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Mexico's ANTAD will release retail sales data for May after the indicator rose nearly 5 percent in April. Separately, Mexico's national statistics institute will release inflation data for May after the indicator fell to just above the central bank's 3 percent target in April.

LIVECHAT - FOREX with Marshall Gittler, Head of Global FX Strategy, Iron FX Marshall Gittler, Head of Global FX Strategy at Iron FX, joins us at 1100 ET (0900 GMT) for a look at the major FX pairs as diminishing liquidity threatens to cause further jolts to the markets. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here. bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Simon Jennings)