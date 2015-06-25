(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

The University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment for the month of June is expected to be released. The consumer sentiment likely remained at last month's level of 94.6. (1000/1400)

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "The Payments System" at the bank's "The Puzzle of Payments Security" conference in Kansas City, Missouri. (1245/1645)

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler discusses his vision for maximizing the benefits of broadband Internet in a keynote address at the Brookings Institute in Washington. The remarks are expected to outline the ways technology is changing network economics and highlight a series of policies to encourage fast, universal and open broadband.

The Argentina government is due to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the first quarter. GDP is expected to have expanded 1.20 percent from 0.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014. In another report, the country's economic activity in April is likely to show a decline of 1.3 percent compared with a stronger-than-expected 2.0 percent in March. Separately, Mexico's National Statistics Institute issues trade balance data for May, which will show how factory exports and consumer imports fared after climbing in April. The data is likely to show an increase in trade deficit of $125 million, compared to the $85 million gap posted in April. Also, the country's statistics agency releases May data for jobless rate. Meanwhile, Chile's central bank publishes the minutes of June's interest rate decision.

