WEEK AHEAD
Activity should begin to recede somewhat next week as Wall Street starts to vacate desks for
holidays. Retailers are among the most prominent in terms of earnings, with Macy's and
Nordstrom's reporting, among others, and the lack of action could mean the recent softness might
continue in the equity market, and that the long end of the Treasury curve could continue to see
more gains as corporate issuance declines and liquidity is reduced. But beware - August is also
a time when strange things, like the Knight Capital blowup of 3 years ago - can happen.
On Wednesday, network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc is expected to post fourth-quarter
profit ahead of Street estimates. The company has transitioning toward high-end switches and
routers and investing in data analytics software and cloud-management tools to offset sluggish
spending by telecom customers. Cisco has also been beefing up its cybersecurity business by
buying companies, which has made its relatively tiny security business one of its fastest
growing areas in the past two years. It will also be the first time new CEO Chuck Robbins, who
took over from John Chambers in July, will be presenting the company's earnings in a conference
call. Investors will be looking out for his comments around possible growth areas and
restructuring initiatives.
U.S. retail sales are expected to have rebounded in July after an unexpected weak number in
June. Thursday's reading is likely to show an increase of 0.5 percent in July, compared to a 0.3
percent drop in the previous month. On the same day, the Labor Department releases July import
and export prices. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. wholesale inventories data
for June. Economists expected the wholesale inventories to have climbed 0.4 percent in June
after adding 0.8 percent, a month earlier. Separately, the University of Michigan survey
releasing on Friday is expected to show a rise in preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for
August. Meanwhile, the Labor Department releases on Wednesday its monthly Job Openings and Labor
Turnover Survey for June. On the same day, the Treasury Department is likely to show a budget
deficit of $131 billion in July, compared with a surplus of $51.8 billion in June.
Macy's Inc is likely to report second-quarter profit below analysts' average estimate on
Wednesday. It had forecast profit to be lower than a year earlier as it was forced to mark down
merchandise received late due to a strike at the West Coast ports and as foreign tourists spent
less at its Macy's and Bloomingdale's department stores due to a strong dollar. Activist
investor Starboard Value took a stake in the company last month and said Macy's should consider
spinning off its sizable real estate portfolio. Investors will be looking for comments on talks
with Starboard and how the company expects the second half of the year to pan out.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley speaks before the Rochester Business
Alliance on the local economy and the benefits of workforce development on Wednesday.
Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials Inc is expected to report third-quarter profit below
analysts' average estimate. Analysts expect the company's foundry business to be hurt due to
lower spending by chipmakers. The company has been benefiting from strong demand for its
equipment from maker of memory chips. Investors would be looking for fourth-quarter forecast,
when it posts quarterly results on Thursday.
Symantec Corp, the antivirus and security software maker best known for its Norton antivirus
software, is expected to report first-quarter earnings slightly below analysts' expectations on
Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Cybersecurity companies are riding a wave of
demand from enterprises for network security in the face of sophisticated cyber attacks, But,
Symantec, whose security products come bundled with personal computers, has been struggling with
weak PC sales. Sluggish demand for storage and data management software has also diminished the
value of its cash-cow Veritas business. Symantec is in talks to sell the unit to private equity
firm Carlyle Group, a source told Reuters last month.
Department store operator Kohl's Corp posts second-quarter results on Thursday. The company
could lower its full-year forecast, analysts warn, after first-quarter sales and profit were
hurt by colder-than-usual weather in February and West Coast port issues. Investors will look
for comments on back-to-school sales, and whether its efforts to integrate online and in-store
shopping are translating into higher sales.
Perfume maker Coty Inc made news in July, entering an agreement with Procter & Gamble to buy 43
brands including Wella and Clairol for $12.5 billion. A senior executive said last quarter
Coty's celebrity perfume business was a dying phenomena. The company's fourth-quarter revenue is
expected to miss estimates. Investors will look out for comments on the recent acquisition and
forecasts, when it reports on Thursday.
On Friday, department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc is expected to report second-quarter
profit above analysts' average estimate. CEO Myron Ullman, credited with reviving sales and
profit, has stepped aside, handing over the reins to former Home Depot exec Marvin Ellison, who
began his job on Aug 1. Investors will be keen on hearing Ellison's plans as he embarks on his
first quarter as CEO.
News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, is expected to miss analysts' average estimate
in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Like many traditional publishers, News Corp has been
countering falling ad sales in the print business by slashing costs and tapping new revenue
sources. Revenue in its News and Information Services unit, which represents about 65 percent of
the company's overall revenue, has been hit as more customers cancel subscriptions and move to
free websites for their daily dose of news. The company has been carrying out a major
reorganization at its Dow Jones news publishing unit by cutting jobs and shifting resources to
digital media.
On Tuesday, silver streaming company Silver Wheaton Corp is expected to report lower
second-quarter profit due to a rise in costs. The company pioneered streaming, which involves
providing financing to miners for the right to buy a percentage of their future metal
production. The focus this quarter will be on a Canada Revenue Agency audit, which could result
in Silver Wheaton having to pay $200 million or more in taxes and penalties. CRA is looking to
tax the company for income earned by its foreign units between 2005 and 2010.
King Digital Entertainment Plc is expected to report second-quarter profit below estimates on
Thursday. The "Candy Crush Saga" creator is likely to have been hurt by a strong dollar. King
has also struggled to boost its bookings due to the lack of new releases. Investors will look
for commentary around new titles scheduled to be launched in the second half of the year.
On Thursday, El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc is expected to report second-quarter profit below
analysts' average estimates. The restaurant chain operator reported weak comparable sales and
recorded the slowest growth in customer traffic since its debut in the first quarter, hurt by
intense competition. Investors will be looking if the weakness in comparable sales carried on in
the second quarter and if the company will cut its full-year forecast.
On Tuesday, the National Statistics Institute will release Mexico's industrial production data
for June after the May figure registered the biggest fall in over a year as manufacturing and
construction activity tumbled. On Wednesday, Mexico's central bank will release its quarterly
inflation report where it will revise its growth forecast for the year from between 2-3 percent.
On Thursday, the bank will release minutes of its July decision to hold borrowing costs at a
record low of 3 percent, and may hint at when it could begin hiking interest rates.
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc is expected to report lower second-quarter revenue
and profit, partly due to fewer tourists coming to the United States due to the strong dollar.
Hertz gets more than two-thirds of its car rental revenue from on-airport locations. Investors
will be looking for an update on its full-year financial forecast.
Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc is expected to report second-quarter profit above
analysts' average estimate. Rackspace, which has been facing price competition from Amazon.com,
Google and Microsoft, in May forecast weaker-than-expected revenue for the quarter, saying a
contract with a "large" financial services company would be realized only in the third quarter.
Analysts, however, said the improving demand for Rackspace's hosting services would be able to
offset the impact of the contract delay. Investors would be looking for update on the full-year
forecast.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta hosts the "Developing Qualified Workers: Pathways to
Employability for High School Students and Graduates" forum, with Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart giving welcome remarks. (0900/1300)
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, the publisher of video games such as "Grand Theft Auto" and
"NBA 2K15", is expected to beat analysts' average estimate in the first-quarter. Growth in its
digital sales is expected to drive revenue. The video game industry has been moving from
physical sales to digital ones, which has boosted margins. Take-Two CEO had told Reuters in May
that he expects majority of the company's revenue in the quarter to come from 'Grand Theft Auto
V', 'Grand Theft Auto V for PC' and 'Grand Theft Auto Online'. Investors will look out for any
raise in its full-year forecast.
Fast-food operator Shake Shack Inc reports second-quarter results, its third quarterly report
since its hugely successful debut. Profit is expected to be better than expected, helped by
higher comparable store sales. The company has been successfully expanding its network outside
New York City and is likely to benefit from the high demand for fast-casual restaurants in the
United States. However, the company is also likely to be have been hurt by higher food costs and
lower consumer spending over the past quarter. Investors will be looking for any comments on the
same, and if the company is forced to revise full-year forecast due to those factors.
Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, issues second-quarter results. The company
reported its first quarterly profit in a year in May by deciding not to pass on lower milk
prices to customers. Raw milk prices are coming down, after touching record highs last year, due
to a decline in demand from China and Russia's ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports. U.S. cattle
herds are also improving after shrinking last year after years of drought. Investors will be
looking out for comments on whether the company will bring down retail milk prices and potential
customer losses as analysts warned the company could lose business with Albertsons as the
supermarket chain operator has been making changes to its vendor list.
(All analysts' estimates are according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, unless mentioned otherwise)
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu & Hardik Vyas; Editing by Savio D'Souza)