Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
give welcome remarks before the Third Annual Community Banking Research and Policy Conference,
co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve System and Conference of State Bank Supervisors in St.
Louis, Missouri. (1500/1900) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is
scheduled to speak before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)
Liquidity Forum, in New York. (0830/1230)
The ADP National Employment Report for September is due to be released, with economists
estimating a gain of 194,000 jobs this month, after private payrolls increased 190,000 in
August. (0815/1215) The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its index of mortgage
application activity for the week ended Sept. 25. (0700/1100) The Chicago Business Barometer for
September is expected to read 53.0, down from 54.4 in August. (0945/1345)
Canada releases the monthly gross domestic product report. Economists estimate that the economy
picked up by 0.2 percent in July. That should help underscore expectations by both policymakers
and economists that growth regained momentum in the third quarter. Canada was in a mild
recession in the first half of the year as it was hit by a drop in the price of oil, a major
export for the country. (0830/1230)
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in a conversation hosted by the Council of
the Americas on global economic policies and prospects in Washington ahead of the Annual
Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Lima, Peru in October. (1030/1430)
Brazil's central bank releases its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary budget
deficit in August is expected to have widened to 14.45 billion reais, compared to a deficit of
10.02 billion reais in July. The central bank will also announce the capital flows and foreign
reserves data. Meanwhile, Chilean manufacturing production for August is estimated to have risen
0.6 percent. In a separate report, INE data is expected to show that Chile's unemployment rose
6.8 percent in August.
