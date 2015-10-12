(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) JPMorgan Chase & Co will kick off bank earnings, posting third-quarter results and holding a conference call with stock analysts after the market closes. The company is expected to report a fall in trading revenue, but lower expenses could offset that. Investors will be keen to know more about the effect of market volatility and lack of clarity around increase in interest rates on the outlook for the fourth quarter. Johnson & Johnson is expected to report sharply lower sales and earnings in the third quarter, as the stronger dollar and weak sales of its consumer devices and consumer healthcare products more than offset surging sales of its newer prescription drugs. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will be speaking on U.S. economy and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics 57th annual meeting, "North America's Place in a Changing World Economy," in Washington. (0800/1200) Later in the day, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will preside over an Economic Club of New York luncheon meeting, with speaker General John Allen, special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, in New York. (1145/1545) Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, is expected to report third-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' average estimate, according to StarMine data. Intel has been hurt by weak demand for personal computers and has been expanding its line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers. However, the PC business still remains a stronghold for Intel. Research firm Gartner said worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 7.7 percent in the third quarter as a stronger dollar made them costlier. Investors will look out for the benefits from cost cuts that Intel has been implementing to offset some of its revenue weakness. CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S. railroad company, will report third-quarter earnings after the market closes. Analysts will be watching to see how CSX has coped with a steep drop in coal freight volumes and its impact on earnings. They will also watch for signs of whether the railroad has managed to maintain solid pricing gains despite a challenging freight market. LIVECHAT - Profiting from FX Markets with Ian Gunner, portfolio manager of the Altana Hard Currency Fund With developed FX markets choppy but ultimately range bound, and emerging markets under severe pressure, we talk to Ian Gunner, portfolio manager of the Altana Hard Currency Fund, about his thoughts on how to make a decent return in these interesting times. (0500/0900) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)