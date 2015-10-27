(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee reconvenes for their two-day monetary policy meeting and is scheduled to release an official statement. (1400/1800) Although the expectations of a rate increase are low, investors will be focusing on the central bank's interpretation of economic data and global financial events for a bearing on the timing of a liftoff. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's fourth-quarter revenue is likely to come in below analysts average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. However, investors will be more interested if Walgreens comments on reports saying the largest U.S. drugstore chain is nearing a deal to buy smaller peer Rite Aid. Analysts are expecting Walgreens to raise its profit targets for the year due to the $1.5 billion cost-cutting plan announced in April. When Amgen Inc reports third-quarter result, investors will be looking for information on the first month of sales of its new cholesterol drug, Repatha, the impact of the first U.S. biosimilar of Amgen's neupogen white blood cell booster and any change to full-year forecasts from the world's largest biotechnology company. Anthem Inc is expected to report third-quarter profit marginally above analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. There is an increased scrutiny on its deal to buy smaller rival Cigna Corp after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's comments last week on big-ticket deals among health insurers, and investors will be interested in any comments on the same. Medical device maker Boston Scientific Co is expected to report higher third-quarter revenue, helped by sales of its heart devices and MedSurg unit, which makes devices to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions. Analysts are optimistic that the company will raise its full-year guidance, after slashing it for two straight quarters, to reflect the close of its acquisition of urology portfolio from Endo International. General Dynamics Corp is expected to report a higher revenue and profit for the third quarter, helped by sustained demand for business jets in the United States, which is expected to offset softness in emerging markets. The market will be interested to know if Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, reporting third-quarter results, has managed to maintain the impressive operating margins it achieved in North America in the previous quarter. Investors will also be watching out for any comments on possible M&A opportunities for the group, now that Ferrari's IPO is out of the way. Meanwhile, Ferrari NV, which made its Wall Street debut on Oct. 21, will also report third-quarter results. Mondelez International Inc is expected to report third-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, helped by improved sales in Europe and India. However, an increase in promotion and marketing expenses are likely to have hurt profit. Meanwhile, Hershey Co is likely to report third-quarter profit slightly below estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Investors will be looking for details on the company's big push into China, including its acquisition of Shanghai Golden Monkey, which hasn't panned out well so far. PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to report third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The payments company is reporting for the first time since its spin-off from eBay, and investors are looking for guidance to ease concerns about increasing competition from the likes of Stripe and Jack Dorsey's Square Inc. Major hotel chain operators Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc report third-quarter results. Hilton has been benefiting from the recovering economy and record occupancy levels across the industry, but Starwood, which gets more than half its revenues from outside the United States, has been pulled down by the strong dollar. Starwood's results also come a day after a report said that at least three big Chinese companies are competing to bid for the company. GoPro Inc is expected to report third-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The action camera maker has been on a strong sales growth trajectory, but Barron's said in September that GoPro's latest product launch underwhelmed consumers and that investors were "skittish" about the company's ability to ward off competition from Apple, which has upgraded the abilities of its iPhone camera. Occidental Petroleum Corp is expected to report a drop in its third-quarter profit, and also publicly announce the sale of its North Dakota oil assets. Reuters had exclusively reported that the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer had agreed to sell all of its North Dakota assets to private equity fund Lime Rock Resources in a deal worth around $500 million. Meanwhile, oil producers Hess Corp and Whiting Petroleum are also expected to report a drop in third-quarter profits and update Wall Street on their strategy to weather the low crude-price environment. Refiner Valero Energy Corp is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit, helped by weak oil prices. Investors will be on the lookout for any comments about potential M&A opportunities after its CEO Joe Gorder said last month that the company may soon return to its roots as a buyer of refineries. MEG Energy Corp is expected to report a third-quarter loss, hurt by weak oil prices and high costs. Investors will be looking for an update on the oil sands producer's planned sale of its stake in a Canadian oil pipeline to repay debt. National-Oilwell Varco Inc is expected to report a much lower profit in the third quarter as its customers, oil and gas producers, look to cut back spending on new equipment, preferring instead to re-haul and re-purpose existing parts. In the light of this weak outlook, investors will want to know about the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider's own cost-cutting efforts. Meanwhile, offshore rig provider Noble Corp is expected to report a lower third-quarter profit, hurt by weak drilling. Investors will want to know about the company's efforts to rein in expenses and an update on its M&A plans. Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, is expected to report third-quarter profit below analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company, which forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the quarter in July, has been facing slowing subscriber growth in a crowded market. Investors will be looking for growth in subscriptions and in its recently acquired food delivery business. British American Tobacco Plc will report third-quarter results. Investors will be interested the second-biggest cigarette maker's plans to expand its business in the fast-growing e-cigarette market, where the company has said that it sees huge potential. Alternative asset managers Apollo Global Management LLC and Carlyle Group LP are expected to have swung to third-quarter losses, as a stock market plunge and a rout in energy prices forced them to mark down the value of their assets. SunPower Corp is expected to report a third-quarter loss, hurt by lower margins for commercial solar projects. Investors will be to keen to learn about the solar panel maker's plans for its yield co venture, a model they are growing increasingly skeptical about, with First Solar. Newmont Mining Corp is expected to report third-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, down from a year-ago due to lower gold prices. Operationally, the biggest U.S.-based gold miner is expected to have had a strong quarter, helped by a high-grade phase at its Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia and the recent acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor mine in Colorado. Barrick Gold Corp is expected to report lower third-quarter earnings on the back of weaker gold prices, despite expectations of declining operating costs. The world's biggest gold miner aims to reduce debt by at least $3 billion this year, and is likely to give an update on its progress, along with one on the sale of a package of non-core mines and projects in the U.S. LIVECHAT: Currency Chart Corner - FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller A quick round up of what the technical charts are telling us with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller. (0700/1100) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)