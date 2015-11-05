(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Health insurer Cigna Corp, which agreed to be bought by Anthem Inc for $47 billion in July, is expected to report third-quarter earnings just shy of the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Investors will look for comments on the company's Obamacare individual plans after other insurers such as Aetna Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc and Anthem said they had faced challenges in that particular business. Humana Inc, which is in the process of being bought by larger rival Aetna Inc, is expected to report third-quarter earnings in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Enrollments in government plans and moderate medical utilization trends are expected to drive results for the health insurer. U.S. job growth is expected to have accelerated in October after two straight months of tepid gains, which could strengthen expectations of a December interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. According to a survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls probably increased 180,000, well above the 139,000 jobs per month average for August and September. The unemployment rate is forecast steady at 5.1 percent, just a touch above the level many Fed officials feel is consistent with full employment. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer credit is expected to have increased to $17.50 billion in September. (1500/2000) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard is scheduled to speak on "Policy Lessons and the Future of Unconventional Monetary Policy" in a panel before the International Monetary Fund "Unconventional Monetary and Exchange Rate Policies" Conference, in Washington. (1615/2115) Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will be speaking on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the St. Louis Regional Chamber Financial Forum, in St. Louis, Missouri. (0915/1415) The current economic conditions and monetary policy will also be the topic of discussion for Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, who will be appearing in a live interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box". (0830/1330) The Canadian economy is expected to have added 10,000 jobs in October, keeping the unemployment rate at 7.1 percent. Despite the plunge in oil prices, which put Canada into recession in the first half of the year, the labor market has remained relatively resilient. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, the value of Canadian building permits is expected to have increased 1.3 percent in September. (0830/1330) Brazil's annual inflation rate probably approached 10 percent in October, the highest in 12 years, in another blow to consumers already grappling with job losses and a stronger dollar. Consumer prices were seen rising 9.91 percent in the 12 months through October, up from 9.49 percent in September, according to a recent survey for the benchmark IPCA index. (0600/1100) Automakers in Brazil are also scheduled to report production and sales data for October. Meanwhile, Chile's inflation data for October will also be in focus. The consumer price index probably rose 0.3 percent last month. Also, Mexico's consumer confidence index is expected to have fallen to 89.8 in October from 90.6 the prior month. (0900/1400) LIVECHAT: The Week Ahead - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 0500/1000. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)