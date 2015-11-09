(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. homebuilder, is expected to report a rise in revenue and profit
for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, helped by higher home sales. Investors want to see how
D.R. Horton coped with labor shortages, which led to construction delays for smaller rival
PulteGroup Inc in the period and caused its profit to fall more than a fifth.
The Labor Department will release the data on import and export prices for October. Economists
have estimated that import prices dropped 0.1 percent last month. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, U.S.
wholesale inventories are expected to have remained unchanged in September. (1000/1500) Also,
the National Federation of Independent Business will issue the Small Business Optimism Index for
October. (0600/1100)
U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and U.S. Treasury acting Assistant
Secretary Seth Carpenter are panelists at Chicago Booth School's Initiative on Global Markets,
"The $13 Trillion Question: Managing the U.S. Government's Debt," in Chicago. Meanwhile, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will participate in a moderated conversation before the 2015 Annual
Meeting of Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association in Washington.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Mike Pearson and other executives will
hold a conference call to discuss the company's operations and plans to move on from its
controversial relationship with specialty pharmacy Philidor. Quebec-based Valeant has been
accused of inflating sales through its relationship with Philidor, which Valeant recently said
it would terminate. The company's stock hit 2-1/2 year lows last week on mounting criticism of
Valeant which also includes hiking drug prices.
Vodafone Group Plc, the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers, is scheduled to
release results for the six months ended Sept. 30. Investors will be looking for signs of a
pick-up in revenue growth after the company's investments in upgrading its networks for 4G and
fixed line broadband in markets such as Germany.
Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company, holds its investor conference in New York. The
company has come under pressure as its performance continues to be rocky, but a spate of recent
asset sales should help soothe investors' concerns.
LIVECHAT - FX Outlook with Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy, CIBC
Join Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC, to discuss who will be the winners and
the losers in the quest for a weaker currency as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest
rates. (0515/1015) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD
(Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)