Macy's Inc, the operator of Macy's and Bloomingdale's department stores, is expected to report third-quarter sales below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Analysts expect the company's sales to have been slow and pushed by heavy discounts as unseasonally warm weather in September and most of October led to shoppers delaying purchases of cold weather apparel and footwear, which department stores stock up on mainly in these months. Lower discretionary spending and low mall traffic are also expected to have hurt Macy's sales. Apple Inc's iPad Pro will be available to order online before it arrives at stores later this week. The 12.9 inch-screen tablet, which starts at $799 but costs more than $1,000 if buyers also want a keyboard and an optional stylus, will be available in more than 40 countries, including the United States, the UK, China and Japan. Deadline looms for brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover bid for rival SABMiller Plc, after the date was extended last week. The two companies had reached a preliminary agreement on Oct. 13 on a takeover. Since then, AB InBev has completed a due diligence review of its target, reconfirmed the terms of its proposed offer and negotiated facilities to fund a takeover at short notice. The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its index on U.S. mortgage application activity in the week ended Nov. 6. (0700/1200) Mexico's industrial output is expected to have expanded in September for the fourth month in a row. Industrial output in September is expected to have risen 0.3 percent from August and 1.33 percent from a year earlier. (0900/1400)