Department store operator JC Penney Co is expected to report a smaller third-quarter loss than analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. JC Penney is less likely to have been hurt by the unseasonally warm weather in the quarter due to higher sales at outlets run by beauty brand Sephora that are now present in almost half of Penney's stores. The company has also been revamping its assortment of footwear, home and private-label items. U.S. retail sales likely rose in October as households stepped up purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods, adding to signs of solid momentum in the economy that could further bolster expectations of an interest rate hike next month. A survey of economists forecast retail sales increasing 0.3 percent last month after edging up 0.1 in September. (0830/1330) Also, the Labor Department will release its producer price index (PPI) for October. The PPI is forecast to have gained 0.2 percent last month after declining 0.5 percent in September. (0830/1330) The University of Michigan's preliminary index on overall consumer sentiment is expected to have risen to 91.5 in November from 90.0 in October. (1000/1500) The U.S. business inventories, meanwhile, probably remained flat in September for a third straight month. (1000/1500) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who will be a voting member of the Fed's rate setting committee in 2016, is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Nelson E. Weiss Memorial Forum hosted by the City Club of Cleveland. (1230/1730) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will be giving a speech at the University of Toronto, entitled "Innovation, Central-Bank Style". The Economic Club of Canada holds the 4th Annual Energy Summit in Calgary, with speakers including Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson and Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig Boyd. Argentina is scheduled to release October consumer inflation data. The consumer prices are expected to have risen 1.0 percent in October versus the prior month. Meanwhile, Peru's central bank is expected to hold the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent, as per a survey of economists. (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)