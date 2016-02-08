(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Coca-Cola Co is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. U.S. sales in the quarter were likely boosted by higher pricing and the company's "Share a Coke" promotional campaign. However, a strong dollar and weakness in Latin American currencies could have reduced revenue as the company gets more than half of its total revenue from markets outside North America. Details on Coca-Cola's efforts to diversify into other beverages such as cold-pressed juices and energy drinks will be on investors' radar. Walt Disney Co is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by the blockbuster release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the first "Star Wars" film produced by the company. "The Force Awakens" is the highest-grossing release in North America and the third-biggest global release in history. Investors will also focus on its sports cable network ESPN, which is grappling with a drop in subscriber numbers. U.S. Commerce Department's wholesale inventories report is expected to show a drop of 0.2 percent in December, after dropping 0.3 percent in the prior month. (1000/1500) Separately, the National Federation of Independent Business will publish its Small Business Optimism Index. (0600/1100) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report fourth-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Analysts believe that stalled sales growth of the company's eye drug, Eylea, will affect profit. Investors will focus on the sales of its next potential blockbuster cholesterol drug, Praluent. Regeneron has said earlier that sales of Praluent, which was approved in July 2015, will take time to accelerate. Viacom Inc is expected to report a fall in first-quarter revenue and profit, hurt by continued decline in ad sales in its U.S. cable TV business, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The media company has also suffered from weak ratings at a number of its networks. The company recently named Chief Executive Philippe Dauman as its executive chairman, replacing the 92-year-old Sumner Redstone. CVS Health Corp is seen reporting fourth-quarter revenue above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The No.2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count had forecast 2016 profit much below analysts' estimates due to costs related to its acquisition of Target's pharmacies and as its own pharmacy benefits management business expands in low-margin Medicare and Medicaid plans. Pharmacy operators such as Fred's have said that a very low incidence of cold and flu in the quarter reduced sales. Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second largest advertising company, is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter revenue and profit. In November, a source told Reuters that Omnicom had agreed to pay 1 billion reais for Brazil's Grupo ABC, adding to the company's publicity, branding services and content in Latin America's largest economy. Internet content delivery service provider Akamai Technologies Inc is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue slightly above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company's revenue growth has been hurt by a slowdown in online traffic as well as a strong dollar. Akamai is expecting growth in its cloud security services business and it has been investing to expand its content delivery platform to better serve the 'Over-the-Top' market. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter profit as it cut costs throughout last year. The tire maker shut its Wolverhampton manufacturing plant in England in June and transferred production to the EMEA region. Goodyear's revenue, however, is expected to fall, hurt by a warmer winter and a strong dollar. Investors will be watching for the company's 2016 forecast and any impact from the snowstorm that hit the U.S. East Coast. Burger chain Wendy's Co is expected to report fourth-quarter sales slightly below analysts' estimates due to intense competition from rivals such as McDonald's Corp and Burger King. Wendy's has been shedding most of its company-owned restaurants to become nimbler. The company has said that it has seen higher traffic at its stores, but it remains to be seen if that momentum can be sustained. Investors will be looking for its 2016 forecasts and comments on whether falling beef prices will help boost profit. Residential solar panel installer SolarCity Corp is expected to report a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by slower installation growth and higher operating expenses. Shares of Elon Musk-controlled SolarCity have lost nearly half their value over the past 12 months due to misplaced concerns that tumbling oil prices will erode renewable energy demand. Investors will focus on the company's forecast for 2016. LIVECHAT-CHARTWISE: Weekly technical analysis with Cornelius Luca Renowned author and chartist Cornelius Luca covers the use of technical analysis in a variety of markets - stocks, futures, bonds, and currencies. Join us on the forum at 0900 ET/1400 GMT as Cornelius provides in-depth details on trends and trend patterns. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)