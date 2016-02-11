(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) January's retail sales report is expected to show that domestic demand remains firm and that the drag on the economy is mostly coming from external sources. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to report that retail sales rebounded 0.1 percent last month after slipping 0.1 percent in December, according to a Reuters survey. Core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, are expected to have risen 0.3 percent in January after falling 0.3 percent in December. Core retail sales exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services. Also, the Labor Department is expected to report that its import price index fell 1.4 percent in January after declining 1.2 percent in December as falling oil prices keep the cost of imported energy products subdued. A strong dollar is also dampening imported inflation pressures. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment prelim survey remained unchanged at 92.0 in February from January. (0955/1455) Business inventories for December are expected to have risen 0.1 percent after falling 0.2 percent in November, their largest drop since September 2011. (1000/1500) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley gives his take on the economy a week after he said global market turbulence could force the central bank to rethink its rate-hike plan for 2016. Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen and an influential policymaker, will also discuss the Q4 2015 Household Debt and Credit Report and react to the January jobs report that showed unemployment fell to 4.9 percent. He will take press questions a day after Yellen's two-day congressional testimony, giving him a chance to reinforce her message. (1000/1500) Advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc is expected to report a fall in fourth-quarter revenue, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB, has been hurt by a strong dollar and slowdown in sales from international markets. Investors will be looking for 2016 revenue forecast. Central bank of Peru will likely raise benchmark interest rate to 4.25 percent, according to a Reuters poll. The central bank had raised rate to 4 percent in January, its second hike in a row, to keep inflation expectations from rising further. (1900/0000) LIVECHAT-THE WEEKAHEAD with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. (0500 ET/1000 GMT) To participate in the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)