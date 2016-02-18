(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Data from the Labor Department will likely show the consumer price index slipped 0.1 percent in January after a similar dip in December. The so-called core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy, is expected to have risen 0.2 percent in January. (0830 ET/1330 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center Central Banking Series: Sarasota, in Sarasota. Mester will have a chance to weigh in on the year's first jobs report and to stand by, or back off, her expectation of around four rate hikes through 2016. (0840 ET/1340 GMT) Agriculture and construction equipment maker Deere & Co reports its first-quarter results. Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to post earnings of 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have edged up slightly in January to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in December. Last month's annual core inflation rate is estimated at 1.9 percent, same as the previous month. (0830 ET/1330 GMT) Meanwhile, Canadian retail sales in December are predicted to have dropped by 0.6 percent from November. (0830 ET/1330 GMT) Brazil's national unemployment rate is expected to have remained unchanged at 9.0 percent in the three months through January, from the previous three months. (0600 ET/1100 GMT) Also, Colombia's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark lending rate a quarter point. Meanwhile, data on the country's trade deficit and import prices in December will also be released. Virgin Galactic will unveil a new SpaceShipTwo commercial spaceship at Mojave Air and Space Port in California, a key step in its ongoing recovery from a fatal test flight in October 2014. The company plans to offer 62-mile-high suborbital passenger spaceflights when the new vehicle completes a new series of test flights. British physicist Stephen Hawking is slated to attend the ceremony. LIVECHAT - THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 0500 ET/1000 GMT. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)