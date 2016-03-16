(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits likely rose last week. Initial claims
for state unemployment benefits probably increased 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for
the week ended March 12. Claims fell to a five-month low in the week ended March 5. (0830/1230)
Meanwhile, the Labor Department will release its jobs openings report for January. (1000/1400)
Other reports due include the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business conditions survey for March
and the Commerce Department's current account report for the fourth quarter. (0830/1230)
Adobe Systems Inc is expected to report first-quarter revenue and profit above estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, helped by a strong subscriber growth for its Creative
Cloud package of software tools. San Jose-based Adobe has largely finished switching to
web-based subscriptions from traditional licensed software to enjoy a more predictable recurring
revenue stream.
The Bank of Japan will release minutes for its crucial rate review on January 28-29, when it
decided to deploy negative interest rates in a renewed attempt to jump-start growth. The move
backfired, failing to arrest an unwelcome yen rise and drew fierce criticism from lawmakers and
banks that it confused, rather than calmed, jittery financial markets. The decision was also
made by a narrow 5-4 vote with dissenters openly criticizing the move as doing more harm than
good to the economy. Investors will be looking for anything substantial and new on the tension
within the board that was highlighted by the January decision. (1950/2350)
Bank of England (BOE) policymakers meet to vote on interest rate decision. Economists polled by
Reuters forecast BOE won't raise rates until early 2017, pushing back expectations for the third
time this year, which would mean eight years of record-low borrowing costs. (0800/1200)
Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus are due to brief media at the Indian airshow in
Hyderabad on their outlook for India, one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets and a
bright spot in a world where new aircraft sales are falling.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew gives opening remarks and Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom
Raskin moderates "Cybersecurity in a World of Evolving Technology" panel before the Women in
Finance Symposium in Washington.
Canadian wholesale trade likely expanded at a slower pace in January after better-than-expected
jumps in the previous two months. Wholesale trade as measured by Statistics Canada likely gained
0.2 percent in January, compared with a 2 percent rise in December. (0830/1230)
Chile's central bank meets to set the March interest rate. The bank is expected to hold the
benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 percent. The bank raised the interest rate in December
and held it steady at the same pace last month.
LIVECHAT: RETAIL WATCH on sluggish U.S. sales with StarMine analyst Jharrone Martis
Consumer and style watcher Jharrone takes a data-driven look at early 2016's retail sales
showing little of the verve low unemployment rates should yield. (1130/1530) To join the Global
Markets Forum, click here here
