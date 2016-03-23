(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits likely rose for the week ended March 19, but remained below a level associated with a strengthening labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits are expected to have increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000. (0830/1230) Separately, the orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, is likely to have dropped 2.9 percent in February after rebounding strongly in January, when it surged 4.9 percent. (0830/1230) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the New York Association for Business Economics. Bullard, who was temporarily spooked by falling inflation expectations, appears to be back to his hawkish self now that real price measures are showing some strength. He will discuss policy, the economy, and how aggressively he thinks the central bank should move to tighten through the rest of the year - at an event hosted by the New York Association for Business Economic. (0815/1215) Accenture Plc is expected to report second-quarter earnings above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The provider of consulting and outsourcing services has been benefiting from strong demand, particularly in North America. The company has been investing heavily to boost its digital business, which offers analytics, content management, social media and cloud services. GameStop Corp is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue below average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The world's largest retailer of video games cut top end of its fourth-quarter earnings per share and same-store sales forecast. Winnebago Industries Inc, the biggest U.S. motorhomes maker, is expected to report a rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher sales of its cheaper models. Investors keep a close watch on the company's quarterly performance for clues on consumer spending on big-ticket discretionary items. Investors will look for an update on 2016 forecast and comments on demand trends for the rest of the year. Treasury Assistant Secretary Marisa Lago speaks before the "Financial Regulation for Financial Inclusion: What Should Policymakers Do?" conference hosted by the Center for Global Development in Washington. (1600/2000) Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna testifies to a parliamentary committee and could be pressed on her decision to give environmental assessors another three months to consider a long-delayed Petronas-led liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia. McKenna is also behind the government's drive to ensure that companies such as Enbridge, TransCanada and Kinder Morgan obtain what Ottawa calls "social licence" to build pipelines. Amid increasing objections from environmentalists, pipeline companies are struggling to get permission to build projects the energy industry says are crucial. LIVECHAT: LOCK, STOCK AND BARREL - OIL MARKETS with Amanda Cooper and Jessica Resnick-Ault Join former Global Markets Forum editor Amanda Cooper from London and Reuters correspondent Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York for a quick weekly round up of the main themes driving oil markets. (1000/1400) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here here (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)