(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on new applications for unemployment benefits. First-time applications for state unemployment benefits are expected to have stayed unchanged at 265,000, according to a Reuters survey, marking the 56th week below the 300,000 threshold associated with a healthy labor market. Claims were generally low in March, setting the labor market for another month of strong job gains. (0830/1230) Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index is expected to show factory activity swung back into expansion territory in March at 50 after falling to 47.6 in February. (0945/1345)

U.S. President Barack Obama convenes two-day international Nuclear Security Summit at the Washington Convention Center. Obama also hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley speaks on "The Role of the Federal Reserve - Lessons from Financial Crises" before the Virginia Association of Economists' 43rd Annual Meeting. (1700/2100) Dudley, one of the most influential U.S. central bankers and a permanent voter on monetary policy, will hint at how long he is willing to wait before pushing for another rate hike in the face of some inflationary signals. Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a discussion on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Quinnipiac G.A.M.E. VI Forum. (0930/1330)

Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc unveils its hotly anticipated Model 3, a $35,000 mass-market electric car intended to broaden the company's vehicle range and take market share from a host of competitors such as Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co.

Brazil's central bank releases its latest growth and inflation forecasts for the next two years in its quarterly inflation report. The forecasts determine the bank's upcoming monetary policy step as investors bet policymakers could start cutting rates later this year. The appreciation of the local currency and a deepening recession will likely push the bank to lower its inflation forecast closer to the center of the official target of 4.5 percent in 2017. (0730/1130)

Canada's economic growth is expected to have picked up by 0.3 percent in January, likely reinforcing expectations that first-quarter growth will exceed the Bank of Canada's 1 percent forecast. (0830/1230)

LIVECHAT - U.S. JOBS REPORT with Robert Brusca, Chief Economist, Fact and Opinion Economics Join Robert Brusca, Chief Economist, Fact and Opinion Economics, ahead of Friday's U.S. employment report. (0930/1330) To participate in the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)