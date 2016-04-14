(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Citigroup Inc is expected to report a jump in its first-quarter profit as the bank finally puts its legal and repositioning costs behind. Investors have worried that slowing growth in emerging markets, where Citi has more assets than other U.S. banks, may hurt its results. But Citi has managed to allay concerns with a tight lid on expenses. U.S. industrial production is expected to have fallen in March as declines in mining and utilities output offset modest gains in manufacturing, the latest indication that economic growth braked sharply in the first quarter. According to a Reuters survey of economists, industrial production likely slipped 0.1 percent last month after declining 0.5 percent in February. It would be the sixth drop in the past seven months. There are signs, however, that the worst of the industrial sector downturn is over, with manufacturing surveys turning higher in recent months. (0915/1315) Separately, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for April is due to be released. (1000/1400) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy, before the J.P. Morgan Investment Seminar in Washington. The Fed is nearing the blackout period before its next meeting, so this will be one of the final public appearances before then. April is pretty much off the table, but as economic conditions seem to stabilize around the world, investors are looking for whether the drift towards June is starting to accelerate. (1250 /1650) Central bankers and finance ministers gather for 2016 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. Meanwhile, the IMF holds a discussion on "Private Sector Solutions in Challenging Markets" and "Sub-Saharan Africa: Just a Rough Patch?". The World Bank's Jim Yong Kim participates in discussion on "Forced Displacement: A Global Development Challenge." Meanwhile, the World Bank's Kim and United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon participate in an evening event, "A Celebration of the United Nations and World Bank Group Partnership". The World Bank also holds a discussion on "Digital Dividends for East Asia Pacific - Faster Growth, More Jobs and Better Governance?", "Competition Policy in Developing Countries: Helping Markets Perform Better" and "Powering Up Growth: Ideas for Beating the Slowdown." Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue and profit slightly above estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, helped by its focus on high-margin automation and digital services. However, revenue growth is expected to have taken a hit due to a stronger dollar. Investors and analysts will look for details on the company's 2017 forecast and strategy as well as any major deal wins in the quarter. Regions Financial Corp's first-quarter results are expected to get a boost from higher U.S. interest rates, but some analysts think this could be tempered by yet more provisions for bad energy loans. When the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank releases its quarterly results, its shares are expected to respond to the outlook on its energy exposure, which stood at $3.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. The bank may also provide updates on its strategy to grow its mortgage, capital markets and wealth management businesses to protect itself in a low interest-rate environment. Exchange operator BATS Global Markets is expected to make a second attempt at going public on its own stock exchange. A software glitch during BATS's initial attempt at an IPO caused the company's share price to plunge and led to the canceling of the offering. Canadian manufacturing sales are expected to have declined by 1.5 percent in February, giving back some of the previous month's strong gain. Despite the anticipated decrease, analysts will be looking for signs the economy can maintain its recent momentum through the first quarter. (0830/1230) The industry group for Canadian real estate agents will report sales of existing homes in March. Peru's economy is expected to have grown 5.10 percent from a year earlier in February, faster than the 3.41 percent clocked in January. Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, participates in a panel discussion on sanctions and national security at the Center for New American Security. He speaks amid recent speculation that the Treasury might be making moves to make it easier for Iranian oil transactions to be done in dollars.