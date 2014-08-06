(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Global exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange is expected to report a drop in second-quarter earnings, in part due to lower average daily volumes for energy futures. ICE will likely give an update on the restructuring of NYSE, which is coming to a close following the spinoff in an IPO of European exchange operator Euronext in June. ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher may comment on any changes planned for the New York Stock Exchange. Have Sanofi and Eli Lilly eaten into Novo Nordisk's market share in the United States after both reported increased business in the region? The world's top insulin maker, expected to report second-quarter results, has already been hit by lost contracts and competition from copycat drugs. Separately, Mylan is likely to post its third-quarter results before the bell. Also expected are the second-quarter results of All Scripts, the healthcare technology company, after the bell. The U.S. Labor Department is scheduled to release its weekly report on unemployment insurance claims. Claims have shown a bit of volatility over the past few weeks but are holding at levels that suggest further labor market gains. (0830/1230) Separately, the Federal Reserve is expected to issue its Consumer Installment Credit for June. (1500/1900) World's no.2 miner, Rio Tinto, is expected to report a 25 percent rise in half-year underlying profit to around $5.3 billion. Investors will look out for progress on cost cutting and how much debt the company has been able to pare. The company has said it wants to get net debt down to around $15 billion before considering any capital return to shareholders. Separately, gold miner Randgold Resources might cut its full-year production forecast after its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast unexpectedly faced operational difficulties in the second quarter. The company has been ahead of the pack as far as dealing with low gold prices go but slashing full-year forecast might cause investors to book profits on the day. Investors will look out for how production is progressing at its other mines in Mali and Congo. The company has so far not seen any impact of the deadly ebola virus that is spreading through West Africa quickly. Duke Energy is expected to report a higher quarterly profit, as it continues to benefit from strong prices for the power it sells. The company derives more than 80 percent of its revenue from utilities whose rates are regulated by states. Investors will be looking for the company's comments on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to limit carbon dioxide emissions from coal power plants. Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer, is expected to report a second-quarter profit of 40 Canadian cents per share. The company has rebounded strongly in the last couple of years from the hit it took during the financial crisis, expanding its operations in Asia and overhauling its U.S. business. Investors are now waiting for the company to raise the dividend that it slashed by 50 percent in the wake of the crisis. Separately, Aviva is scheduled to report earnings for the first half. CBS Corp, parent of CBS broadcast network and Showtime cable network, is expected to report results for the June quarter. Analysts expect CBS to report earnings per share of 71 cents, lower than a year earlier. CBS will release its results after U.S. markets close. Separately, AMC Networks is expected to report results below analysts' average estimate, according to StarMine data. The company had warned of slower advertising growth during the quarter as its latest series, "Turn", drew fewer viewers than its older hits. The company has been spending more on new programs to replace hit shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men". Some analysts anticipate that the company might write off "Turn". News Corp is expected to report a 4 percent decline in total revenue and a drop in profit, likely because of challenges in its newspaper portfolio that includes The Wall Street Journal and The Australian. Analysts are forecasting earnings per share of 3 cents versus $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue is expected to come in at $2.167 billion. The Central Bank decisions are expected to dominate with the MPC revealing their decision, followed by the ECB. The MPC is widely expected to leave rates on hold at 0.5 percent and QE unchanged at GBP375bn. After the June package of easing measures, a no change decision is also widely expected from the ECB. The press conference may answer some questions such as are eurozone sovereign bond markets in a bubble. Analysts expect a strong second-quarter in the United States, where Delhaize makes more than half of its revenues, while its Belgian home market is set to show another disappointing performance. The tough situation in Belgium is made worse by industrial action that hit the stores at the end of the second quarter after the group announced in June that it would cut 2,500 jobs in the country. Harman International Industries, a car audio maker, is likely to report better-than-expected revenue and profit, according to Thomson Reuters data. In May, Harman raised its full-year forecast for the second time on strong demand from European luxury carmakers. Nvidia is likely to report its fiscal second-quarter results as investors look for new signs of recovery in the PC industry following an upbeat report from Intel. Wall Street will also be looking for more signs of progress as CEO Jen-Hsun Huang pushes the chipmaker further into the automobile market. SolarCity is expected to have benefited from rising installations but analysts fear that U.S. tariffs on Chinese and Taiwanese solar panels may have driven up costs in its second quarter. Since the company relies heavily on long-term contracts, analysts say the value of these contracts is a better metric to judge the company rather than its quarterly results. "Farmville" creator Zynga, which has been clawing its way back through large-scale firings and a restructuring to re-focus on mobile games, is expected to report results for the second quarter after markets close. Investors will look out for how CEO Don Mattrick, replacing the unpopular Mark Pincus, has fared in his few months on the job. Increased hotel and flight bookings is expected to drive Orbitz' results this quarter as seen for rival Expedia. Investors, however, will be keen to hear more on the company's largest shareholder cutting its stake. The company pre-announced its results in July. Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia is scheduled to report its results for the second quarter. GFG controls Argentina's biggest privately owned bank, Banco Galicia. Separately, Argentina's state-run oil company, YPF, is due to deliver its results for the second quarter. YPF's figures are closely followed by markets because the company is leading the investment efforts to develop the Vaca Muerta's shale oil and gas formation. DeVry Education Group, a provider of educational services and the parent organization of several institutions including Advanced Academics and Becker Professional Education, is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter results after markets close. Mallinckrodt, a specialty pharmaceuticals company, is likely to report its second-quarter results before the bell. Separately, specialty pharmaceutical company Auxilium Pharmaceuticals is expected to report its quarterly earnings before the bell. Stratasys, a 3D printer maker, is expected to report second-quarter earnings slightly above analysts' average expectations, according to StarMine data. New products are expected to boost revenue in the quarter. However, profit has been a concern across the industry with rising cost to launch products and efforts to cut product prices to penetrate new markets. Canadian Natural Resources, the country's largest independent oil and gas producer, is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings. Investors will be watching for an update on the company's expansion of its Horizon oil sands, as well as a progress report on its other expansions throughout its oil sands holdings. Two of Canada's biggest telecom companies, BCE Inc and rival Telus, are scheduled to report their second-quarter earnings. Analysts expect an earnings per share of 84 cents and 58 cents for BCE and Telus, respectively. Mexico's inflation data for July is expected to be released. However, sluggish economic growth is expected to keep price pressures contained. (0900/1300) Brazil's IGP-DI Inflation Index is expected to have decreased 0.54 percent in July. (0700/1100) Chile's trade balance for July is expected to have fallen to 400 million.(0830/1230) Chinese mobile game publishing company iDreamSky Technology Ltd is expected to raise as much as $107.8 million in its initial public offering. The company has filed to offer 7.7 million American Depositary Shares at $12-$14 each. The company helps mobile gaming studios localize popular games such as "Fruit Ninja", "Temple Run" and "Subway Surfers" for the Chinese market. iDreamSky is expected to be valued at $596.3 million at the high end of the IPO price. The Guangdong-based company goes public after "Candy Crush Saga" maker King Digital Entertainment Plc made a lackluster debut in March, dampening hopes of reviving investor interest in the mobile gaming industry. (All analysts' estimates are according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/) (Compiled by Nandi Kaul in Bangalore)