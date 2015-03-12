(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. Labor Department releases producer price index for final demand. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to have risen 0.3 percent in February, after falling 0.8 percent in January. (0830/1330) Separately, University of Michigan releases its preliminary consumer sentiment index for March. (1000/1500) Canada is expected to have shed 5,000 jobs in February, pushing up the unemployment rate to 6.7 percent, after creating a larger-than-expected 35,400 jobs in January. Analysts will look for signs that the decline in oil prices is having an impact on the labor market. (0830/1330) Separately, the industry group for Canadian real estate agents will release existing home sales data for February. Retail sales in Brazil are expected to have fallen for the second straight month in January, dragged down by high inflation and plunging consumer confidence, a Reuters poll showed. Sales volumes are expected to have dropped 0.5 percent in January from the prior month in seasonally adjusted terms, following a decline of 2.6 percent in December, according to the median forecast of 20 economists in the poll. (0800/1300) Separately, Mexico's industrial production is expected to have risen 0.53 percent in January after falling 0.3 percent in December. (1000/1500) Peru's central bank decides whether to hold the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent as the economy expands below its potential and the local sol currency hovers near a six-year low. (2000/0100) Separately, state statistics agency Inei releases economic growth data for January. (1200/1700) Among other Latin America economies, Argentina releases consumer inflation data for February. (1500/2000) Also, Colombia reports retail sales figures and industrial output data for January (1800/2300) (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)