(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)
Dow component Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, is expected to report a drop
in first-quarter profit as commodity prices slump.
Cable company Charter Communications Inc is expected to report first-quarter revenue below
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Reuters reported on Monday that Time
Warner Cable was open to merger discussions with Charter. Investors will be interested in
whether Charter, backed by activist investor John Malone, will make a second bid for Time Warner
Cable.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is expected to report first-quarter results. The company
is expected to benefit from growth in the U.S. economy, given Berkshire's diversification with
close to 90 operating businesses in areas such as insurance, energy, food, industrial products
and a railroad. Berkshire also owns well over $100 billion in stock, with big stakes in American
Express, Coca-Cola, IBM and Wells Fargo. The company's results will come a day before its annual
meeting in Omaha, where shareholders will celebrate Buffett's imminent 50th anniversary at
Berkshire's helm, and listen to him and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer questions from them,
journalists and analysts.
The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to report that construction spending rose 0.5 percent
in March after slipping 0.1 percent in February. (1000/1400) The Institute for Supply Management
is expected to report that its national factory index rose to 52 in April from 51.5 in March.
(1000/1400) Automobile manufacturers are expected to report that sales moderated to a 16.9
million-unit rate in April after rising to a 17.15 million-unit rate in March. (1330/1730)
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, who speaks on "Consumer Credit:
Suggested Future Directions for Policy-Relevant Research" before the Conference on Regulating
Consumer Credit in Philadelphia, will weigh in on the just-released FOMC statement, in which
investors get a sense of how much the economy's weak winter surprised policymakers. Toward the
hawkish end of Fed officials, Mester could double down on her previous recommendation to hike
rates in June. (0830/1230)
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, a policy centrist with a vote this
year on Federal Reserve interest rate policy, is among the first policymakers to speak after the
Fed emerges from its self-imposed communications blackout following its April 28-29 meeting. Was
the tone of that meeting dovish, hawkish or somewhere in between? The title of his speech at the
Chapman University Conference in Orange, California, "Monetary Policy in Financial Markets: Is
there a New Paradigm?" gives few hints, but he will be asked for his view of recent weak
economic data and prospects of a rate hike in the coming months. (1545/1945)
TransCanada Corp, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, is scheduled to report first-quarter
results. It reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter profit in February, driven mainly by
increased earnings from its Canadian operations.
Power company Duke Energy Corp is expected to report a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by
rising costs. The company is increasing reliance on natural gas and is retiring some coal plants
to comply with U.S. environmental regulations. Lower income from the company's operations
outside North America has also weighed on profits in recent quarters. Investors will want to
know about Duke's expectations for its utilities holdings, demand and operations in markets
other than North America.
Drug chain CVS Health Corp will report first-quarter results before the markets open. According
to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the company will beat both profit and sales forecasts for the
quarter.
Credit rating agency Moody's Corp is expected to report a rise in first-quarter profit, helped
by strong growth in its analytics business and higher debt issuance in the United States.
Analysts expect Moody's to benefit from a rise in corporate bond refinancing cycle and
diminishing regulatory risk.
CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, is set to report weak
first-quarter results as volumes have been soft. Investors are waiting to hear the management's
projections for volumes for the remainder of the year.
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk is expected to announce details of a home electricity storage
system built around Tesla batteries and take some questions. Tesla's stock has risen in
anticipation of the new effort to expand demand for Tesla batteries, which will be made at a
factory in Nevada, and reap additional government clean power subsidies.
LIVE CHAT: The fight of the decade; previewing Pacquiao vs Mayweather
Live from Las Vegas, Reuters Sports Editors Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes take your
questions about the boxing spectacle of a lifetime. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here
bit.ly/1kTxdKD
(Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)