U.S. economic growth is expected to have accelerated in the second quarter, with the preliminary gross domestic product growth reading expected to be 3.2 percent on an annualized basis. (0830/1230) The Commerce Department will also release the profit figures for U.S. corporations for the second quarter. (0830/1230) Separately, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits is expected to fall by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 274,000. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes are likely to have increased by 1.0 percent in July after falling unexpectedly by 1.8 percent in June. (1000/1400) Discount retailer Dollar General Corp is expected to report second-quarter revenue in line with the average analyst estimate. The company, which is set to be dethroned as the top U.S. discount retailer by store count after losing a takeover battle for smaller rival Family Dollar Stores Inc to Dollar Tree Inc, expects to speed up store openings this year. As Dollar General reported better-than-expected profit in the first quarter as well, investors will look for a raise in the company's full-year forecast. The Economic Policy Symposium "Inflation Dynamics and Monetary Policy" kicks off in Jackson Hole. Investors' attention may shift to the Rocky Mountains, where policymakers are due to gather for the Fed's conference of central bankers, finance ministers, academics and financial market participants. Fed chair Janet Yellen is not expected to attend, raising the prospect that other Fed officials may be more tight-lipped about the likelihood of the first rate increase in almost a decade. Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co is expected to report second-quarter sales and profit in line with analysts' expectations. Tiffany is heavily dependent on macroeconomic factors such as the strength of the dollar and other currencies, which determine tourists' spending behavior. A decline in Chinese and Japanese visitors to the United States has taken some shine off sales at stores such as the company's flagship Fifth Avenue outlet in Manhattan. But Tiffany has said that it saw an uptick in tourist spending in Europe as weaker euro and pound encourage spending in the region. Investors will be look for comments on the impact of the recent yuan devaluation in China and any forecast for the current year. Smaller rival Signet Jewelers Ltd also reports second-quarter results on the same day. J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, is expected to report first-quarter sales above the average analyst estimate. The company cut prices for most of its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee brands in the United States by 6 percent in July, partially reversing last year's price hikes, to woo back customers as green coffee costs fall. Investors want to know if lower coffee prices helped boost the company's U.S. coffee retail sales, which have fallen for the past 10 quarters. They are also looking out for cost-cutting steps following Smucker's $3.2 billion acquisition of pet food maker Big Heart Pet Brands. Troubled mall-based retailer Aeropostale Inc is expected to report its 11th straight quarterly loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A combination of falling mall traffic, weak demand for its casual apparel and heavy promotions is expected to hurt the company. Aeropostale has closed underperforming stores, cut costs and it is betting on a merchandise overhaul to drive sales in the crucial back-to-school shopping season. When the company posts its second-quarter results, investors will look for trends so far in the third quarter, forecast and commentary on sales in the back-to-school season. Software maker Autodesk Inc is expected to report second-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' expectations. The company, which makes computer-aided design software AutoCAD, forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates in May, citing a strong dollar. It also cut its full-year revenue forecast. Autodesk has been moving to cloud subscriptions from a license-based model. This is hurting the company as subscriptions bring less money upfront. Investors will be looking for growth in subscriptions and billings. GameStop Corp releases its results for the second quarter. The world's largest retailer of video game products is expected to benefit from the June release of "Batman: Arkham Knight", the latest in the "Batman: Arkham" series by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Investors worry about the impact of digital game downloads on GameStop's software sales. But the company reported an increase in mobile game downloads in the first quarter, a trend expected to continue to the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report third-quarter results. Toronto Dominion is expected to gain from its U.S. retail footprint, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will be hoping to squeeze out growth from its domestic business. Investors will look for any impact of the fall in oil prices on the lenders. 