The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector is expected to slow a bit compared with the
previous month's figure. The Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory
activity is expected to fall to 52.6 in August from 52.7 in July. (1000/1400) Financial data
firm Markit is also due to release its final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for
August. (0945/1345) Separately, data released by major automakers is expected to show U.S. auto
sales declined to 17.30 million vehicles in August from 17.55 million in July. Meanwhile,
construction spending is expected to have accelerated by 0.6 percent in July, having registered
its smallest rise of 0.1 percent since January in June. (1000/1400)
Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc is expected to report a second-quarter profit slightly below
the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company dethroned
Dollar General as the top U.S. discount retailer by store count after it won a takeover battle
for rival Family Dollar Stores Inc. With the deal closing in July, analysts are looking for any
revision in the company's full-year forecast. Analysts say Dollar Tree has a lot of work to do
to bring the Family Dollar business up to par and this may cause disruption in both entities.
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook before
the Forecasters Club of New York. (1310 /1710)
Statistics Canada releases gross domestic product data for the second quarter. Canada's economy
is forecast to have contracted at a 1.0 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, putting
the country into recession as it struggles with the impact of cheaper oil prices. Analysts will
also focus on the GDP reading for June, which is expected to show the economy grew 0.2 percent
in the month, breaking a five-month downturn. A positive reading for June could provide a silver
lining as it would suggest Canada's economy started picking up at the end of the second quarter,
strengthening expectations that the recession was only a brief one. (0830/1230) The RBC Canadian
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index, a measure of manufacturing business conditions, will
also be released. (0930/1330)
Brazil's central bank holds a two-day monetary policy committee meeting. The country is expected
to show a trade surplus of $2.9 billion for August. Separately, Mexico's manufacturing sector
sentiment is on the economic calendar. (0100/0500) Meanwhile, consumer prices in Peru are
expected to have risen 0.30 percent in August, slower than the 0.45 percent rise seen in July.
(0100/0500) Peru cut its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 and warned of further "negative
shocks" to the mining-powered economy, citing fears of an abrupt slowdown in China and the
likelihood of an interest rate hike in the United States.
