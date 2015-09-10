(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department will report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand. The index is expected to have declined 0.1 percent in August after rising 0.2 percent in July. The PPI is estimated to have fallen 0.9 percent in the 12 months to August. It had fallen 0.8 percent in the year to July. (0830/1230) Separately, the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index, which is expected to have slipped to 91.2 in early September from 91.9 in August. (1000/1400) In a separate report, the U.S. government is expected to post a budget deficit of $81.5 billion in August. (1400/1800) Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, is expected to report second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates. The company, which owns the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less grocery chains as well as its namesake supermarkets, is expected to have benefited from lower dairy, meat and produce costs in the quarter. In June, Kroger had raised its identical supermarket sales growth forecast for the full year, citing lower prices for milk, produce and seafood. Recreational vehicle maker BRP Inc is expected to report a smaller loss for the second quarter, helped by higher shipments of its Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercrafts. The company recently unveiled new versions of its products. BRP is expected to have benefited from lower oil prices, which might have boosted demand for its sports vehicles. Investors will be looking for comments on the impact of the weak Canadian dollar and demand from its overseas markets such as Russia and Brazil. Canada's national balance sheet figures, which include the household debt-to-income ratio, will be released. The consumer and housing markets have supported economic recovery during years of low interest rates and the Bank of Canada watches the measure for signs consumers may be overextended. Mexico's industrial output is expected to have fallen 0.1 percent in July after bouncing back in June from a steep drop in the previous month. (0900/1300) Separately, Argentina will release its consumer prices data for August. Inflation accelerated to 1.3 percent in July. Reuters will be speaking with TD Bank Chief Executive Bharat Masrani about the lender's plans in the competitive U.S. market. The company, which has steadily grown its retail business over the past decade, recently announced a push in capital markets. The biggest Canadian bank by assets has been expanding its presence in the Northeast. LIVECHAT - THE WEEK AHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 0600/1000. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)