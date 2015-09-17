(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Conference Board issues its monthly leading economic index, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity. The index is expected to have gained 0.2 percent in August after slipping 0.2 percent in the previous month. Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have remained at 1.3 percent in August. Core inflation, watched carefully by the Bank of Canada, is seen at 2.1 percent, down from 2.4 percent in July. (0830/1230) People's Bank of China chief economist of research Ma Jun and China's executive director for the International Monetary Fund, Jin Zhongxi, will speak in Washington about renminbi internationalization in volatile markets. China roiled markets in August by devaluing its currency, ahead of an IMF board discussion in November on whether to include the renminbi in its benchmark SDR basket. Mexico will announce the private spending data for the second quarter. Also, Argentina is due to release the gross domestic product figures for the second quarter. LIVECHAT - FED FOCUS: Sean Maloney, Chief Economist and Strategist, Finconomics A central bank specialist, Sean is a Forum regular and quite popular with our members. He will deconstruct the all-important September Fed meeting for us and share insights on how the economic climate will impact policy decisions from here. (0100/0500) To join the conversation, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)