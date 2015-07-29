HELSINKI, July 29 Finnish sporting goods maker
Amer Sports, known for Wilson tennis rackets and
Salomon skis, on Wednesday reported a smaller loss in its
seasonally-slow second quarter than a year ago, helped by
acquisitions and cost cuts.
Core operating loss stood at 9 million euros ($10 million),
compared to a loss of 18 million a year ago and a loss of about
10 million euros expected by analysts in Reuters poll.
Amer repeated its full-year guidance of improving sales and
core operating profit margin.
The firm's recent acquisitions include baseball brand
Louisville Slugger and digital sports application Sports
Tracker, and on Wednesday, Amer said it was also buying fitness
company Queenax.
Shares in the company were up 1.3 percent after the
report.($1 = 0.9035 euros)
