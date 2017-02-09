HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish sporting goods maker Amer Sports on Thursday reported fourth quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations and said its would start a new cost-cutting programme due to difficult market conditions.

The maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis posted adjusted operating profit of 81 million euros ($87 million) in the quarter, below 84 million a year earlier and an average forecast of 90 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales were down 2 percent year-on-year, partly because the winter sports market season had peaked already before the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

Amer said it would expand its on-going restructuring program and cut expenses worth about 100 operating margin basis points in the next two years.

Amer Sports shares were down 8.8 percent at 1115 GMT. ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)