HELSINKI Aug 28 Amer Sports Oyj says:
* Amer Sports expects global trading conditions in 2014 to
remain challenging, with some regional improvements
* In 2014, Amer sports' net sales growth in local currencies is
expected
to meet at minimum the company's long-term annual 5 percent
growth target
* EBIT excluding non-recurring items to improve in 2014 from
2013.
* Growth target is delivering organic, currency-neutral annual
growth of
5%.
* Profitability target is EBIT of at least 10 percent of net
sales
* Cash flow target is annual free cash flow equal to net
profit.
* Balance sheet structure target is year-end net debt / EBITDA
ratio of 3 or
less.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)