BRIEF-Urban Communications reports Q1 2017 financial results
* Urban Communications Inc - in quarter, generated sales of $573,833, an increase of $376,157, or 190%, compared with Q1 of 2016
HELSINKI, April 25 Amer Sports Oyj : * to start repurchases of own shares from April 29-Dec 31. Amount to be acquired is maximum one million shares. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Urban Communications Inc - in quarter, generated sales of $573,833, an increase of $376,157, or 190%, compared with Q1 of 2016
* Online insurer aims to file for HK IPO in coming weeks -source