* Q1 EPS $0.68 vs est $0.66
* Q1 net sales up 15 pct
* Sees FY shr $2.70-$2.75
* Says to buy Germany's Dunkermotoren
April 26 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by growth at its aerospace and process businesses, and raised
its full-year profit forecast.
For the full year, the company expects earnings of $2.70 to
$2.75 per share and low double-digit percent revenue growth. It
had earlier forecast earnings of $2.65 to $2.70 a share.
January-March net income rose to $110.2 million, or 68 cents
per share, from $90.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year
ago.
Net sales rose 15 percent to $827.2 million. Sales at its
electronic instruments segment grew 21 percent to $468.8
million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 66
cents per share on revenue of $819.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ametek also said it has agreed to buy the parent company of
German motion control products company, Dunkermotoren GmbH.
Shares of the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company closed at
$49.22 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.