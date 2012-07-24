UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
July 24 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on growth at its aerospace and oil and gas businesses, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.
For the full year, the company expects earnings between $1.83 and $1.85 per share, up from its prior forecast of $1.80 to $1.83 per share.
Second-quarter net income rose to $113.7 million, or 47 cents per share, from $94.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $825.9 million. Sales at its electronic instruments segment grew 11 percent to $452.1 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of $861.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.