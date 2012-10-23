Oct 23 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in three months after it reported a higher quarterly profit on growth in its oil and gas, aerospace and power businesses.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.85 and $1.87 per share from $1.83 to $1.85 per share.

Net income rose to $115.4 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter from $98 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $839.4 million .