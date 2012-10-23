General Motors says China vehicle sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
Oct 23 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in three months after it reported a higher quarterly profit on growth in its oil and gas, aerospace and power businesses.
The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.85 and $1.87 per share from $1.83 to $1.85 per share.
Net income rose to $115.4 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter from $98 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $839.4 million .
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed