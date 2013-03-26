Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
March 26 American Express Canada Credit Corp on Tuesday sold C$575 million ($564 million) of five-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.31 percent notes, due March 29, 2018, were priced at 99.972 to yield 2.316 percent, or 99 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.