LONDON, April 11 British infrastructure services
firm Amey on Wednesday won a contract for a 2 billion pound
($3.17 billion) highway maintenance project from Sheffield City
council.
Amey, which repairs and improves roads and rail networks, as
well as airports, schools, parks and offices in Britain, is
owned by Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial -
also the largest shareholder in UK airports operator BAA.
The firm beat off a rival bid from British construction and
infrastructure firm Carillion.
The 25 year contract is one of the largest local authority
PFI (private finance initiative) schemes in Britain. It will see
Sheffield's roads, pavements and signals refurbished and
repaired over the first 5 years and maintained from then on.
Work will begin in August.
"We have made the decision to award the contract to Amey as
they offer the best value for money in their proposals for
improving and maintaining the city's highway network to the
standard required by the Council," a council statement read.