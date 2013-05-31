PARIS May 31 A panel of experts at French market regulator AMF on Friday rejected luxury group's LVMH's call for the dismissal of the judicial procedure surrounding the investigation into the build-up of its first 17 percent stake in rival Hermes.

"The AMF panel rejects all the arguments presented by the defence [of LVMH]," said a panel spokeswoman.

The AMF's full sanctions committee said it would formally respond to LVMH's request to have the procedure dismissed later on Friday.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlant and Pascale Denis, editing by Elena Berton)