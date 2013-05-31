BRIEF-NPG Technology posts FY net profit of 577,998 euros
* FY NET SALES 447,729 EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2rnP8S7
PARIS May 31 A panel of experts at French market regulator AMF on Friday rejected luxury group's LVMH's call for the dismissal of the judicial procedure surrounding the investigation into the build-up of its first 17 percent stake in rival Hermes.
"The AMF panel rejects all the arguments presented by the defence [of LVMH]," said a panel spokeswoman.
The AMF's full sanctions committee said it would formally respond to LVMH's request to have the procedure dismissed later on Friday.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlant and Pascale Denis, editing by Elena Berton)
* FY NET SALES 447,729 EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2rnP8S7
* Dunkin' Brands Group - Katherine Jaspon to receive increase in base salary to annualized base salary of $400,000, retroactive to April 7- sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sdjvbA) Further company coverage: